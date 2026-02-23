New Jersey's Charming Borough Near Trenton Is Brimming With Local Shops, Parks, And Tasty Eats

Planning your next staycation and finding the whole process a bit too stressful? Chances are you're overthinking. A great getaway doesn't have to be grand, busy, or in one of the moment's trendiest destinations. If anything, going that route is just adding an unnecessary layer of logistical hurdles. That's why more travelers than ever are favoring smaller, lesser-known gems with the kind of charm and close-knit feel that lacks in all the famous hubs. And there's one small borough in New Jersey, in particular, that you might want to add to your bucket list. Flemington is described by Niche reviewers as small and suburban but still beautiful and lovable. What the city lacks in big-box stores and nightlife, it makes up for in local shops, parks, and tasty eats. Its location makes it the perfect choice as both a day trip destination and a base from which you can explore the rest of central New Jersey.

Flemington is just a 40-minute drive from Trenton and less than an hour southwest of Newark, the affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks. Depending on where you're coming from, you'll be happy to learn that Philadelphia and Allentown are also within driving distance — about an hour and some change for both. As far as fliers are concerned, the closest major entryway is Newark Liberty International, but considering that this is an airport that receives nearly twice the average number of TSA complaints, try your best to stick to driving. With that said, Flemington itself is pretty walkable, so once in town, find a good parking spot and try to do most of your exploring on foot.