Japan's Old-School Coastal Fishing Town Is An Asian Escape Pulled Right Out Of A Studio Ghibli Movie

The Land of the Rising Sun is one of great duality. Japan is a country that embraces both the future at an astounding pace, while reverently tending to its roots and respecting its past. You can see this dichotomy in the futuristic expanse of Tokyo's megalopolis, and in Tomonoura, a fishing town set in a cozy harbor of the Seto Inland Sea.

Its endearing, tiny streets still echo the past, carrying a history dating back to the 8th century. With humble beginnings as a fishing port, the location was perfect for ships to dock in its waters and wait for more favorable tides. Commerce flourished, trades flocked in to supply the industry, and temples were erected in the surrounding hills. In time, the town also became known for its unique liqueur called "homeishu", consisting of a blend of herbs with a reputation for boosting longevity.

Tomonoura is a quick 30-minute drive from the neighboring city of Fukuyama, and buses are also available from Fukuyama Station. With a population of only around 3,350 people, visiting Tonomoura is a magical experience of stepping into the past without the overwhelming crowds of tourists common at major historic Japanese destinations. With the town's nostalgic charm, and having preserved an impressive amount of architecture from the Edo Period, it's no wonder that it inspired Hayao Miyazaki's heartfelt Studio Ghibli masterpiece, "Ponyo."