15 Rules Tourists Should Know Before Visiting Japan

Japan is one of those destinations that seems to go viral again and again. Scroll through travel videos or social media posts, and you'll see endless lists of things to do or things to avoid when visiting. The problem is that not all of that advice is accurate. Some tips are rooted in real cultural expectations, while others are exaggerated for clicks and views. Stories about the mistakes visitors make often circulate online, especially after reports about the worst tourist behaviors in Tokyo.

What's true is that Japan has many etiquette rules that aren't necessarily written into law but are widely understood by locals. These social norms keep cities orderly, public spaces quiet, and shared areas clean. For travelers, they might seem confusing because there is often no clear explanation.

Learning a few of these customs before your trip can make a huge difference in how smoothly things go. It can show respect for local culture and help you avoid awkward situations that many tourists encounter in Japan, especially first-time visitors. From knowing when to remove your shoes to understanding train etiquette and trash rules, these are some of the most important guidelines Japan travelers should keep in mind.