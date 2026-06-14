The Surprising Gadget Helping Travelers Stay Cool On Warm Weather Vacations
Have you ever been on a trip to a place with a really warm climate? You're trying to do some sightseeing, and look great in your vacation pictures, all the while with a flushed face from the heat and a shirt full of sweaty patches. Maybe you've even skipped a few things you wanted to see and headed back to your air-conditioned hotel because you were just too drained from the heat. While it may seem like that's the only option when the sun beats down on you all day, there is a surprising gadget that can help keep you cool during warm-weather vacations: the Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus. This little device sits on the back of your neck and upper back, helping to make you more comfortable in warm weather.
Whether you're on vacation in a hot city, hiking in a desert, or lying on a tropical beach, keeping cool is paramount when you're trying to enjoy your trip. Having a device that can help, especially one that is small and easily packable, is a big deal. It's also helpful for visiting European cities, where the philosophy around air-conditioning is to take the edge off rather than keep you as cool as you're used to in the United States.
Before recommending this product, we looked at a review on Tom's Guide and user posts on Reddit's r/heat_prep, including reports from people who have tried it. The only caveat is that it's not out yet in the U.S. at the time of this writing, though you can sign up on Sony's website to find out the release date, which is currently set for summer 2026.
All about the Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus
The Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus (which is an upgrade from previous models) is a small device (6.9 x 4.9 x 2.4 inches) that weighs 9.1 ounces. It sits on the back of your neck and upper back, with two arms that wrap around your neck. You can download the device's app, which allows you to fine-tune the temperature, both to cool you off or warm you up. It also comes with a separate tag on a carabiner clip that senses the temperature around you to help with Smart Mode in the app, which finds your perfect temperature and keeps you from having to adjust it. You can also make some lesser adjustments from the device itself. Additionally, it comes with a regular vent and a longer, adjustable one for higher collars. At the time of this writing, there is no price listed for the United States. In the United Kingdom, it's listed at 199 British pounds (around US$267).
The Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus received a 4.5 out of 5 from Tom's Guide, where they point out that the battery can drain faster with higher settings and that a full charge can take around three hours. On a thread on Reddit's r/heat_prep, one poster says, "I personally find it very helpful. It has a large surface that cools you down and takes the edge off. It's like a personal heatsink for your back." Reviews on that thread from users are largely positive. However, even if you use the device and feel cool and comfortable in a hot climate, make sure to continue to hydrate and wear sunscreen, like this Supergoop! dupe from travel pro Samantha Brown. Finally, if a summer trip is on the horizon, here are some affordable summer travel finds under $10 on Amazon.