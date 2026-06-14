The Surprising Gadget Helping Travelers Stay Cool On Warm Weather Vacations

Have you ever been on a trip to a place with a really warm climate? You're trying to do some sightseeing, and look great in your vacation pictures, all the while with a flushed face from the heat and a shirt full of sweaty patches. Maybe you've even skipped a few things you wanted to see and headed back to your air-conditioned hotel because you were just too drained from the heat. While it may seem like that's the only option when the sun beats down on you all day, there is a surprising gadget that can help keep you cool during warm-weather vacations: the Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus. This little device sits on the back of your neck and upper back, helping to make you more comfortable in warm weather.

Whether you're on vacation in a hot city, hiking in a desert, or lying on a tropical beach, keeping cool is paramount when you're trying to enjoy your trip. Having a device that can help, especially one that is small and easily packable, is a big deal. It's also helpful for visiting European cities, where the philosophy around air-conditioning is to take the edge off rather than keep you as cool as you're used to in the United States.

Before recommending this product, we looked at a review on Tom's Guide and user posts on Reddit's r/heat_prep, including reports from people who have tried it. The only caveat is that it's not out yet in the U.S. at the time of this writing, though you can sign up on Sony's website to find out the release date, which is currently set for summer 2026.