Which Cruise Line Is Truly Better For Kids: Disney Or Royal Caribbean
When it comes to going on a cruise with kids, two cruise lines rise to the top: Disney — long considered the gold standard for family voyages — and Royal Caribbean. Both promise unforgettable family experiences, but in 2026, it's Royal Caribbean that reigns supreme.
Cruising is booming, particularly for families. According to the Cruise Lines International Association (per Cruising.org), over 25% of families that cruise are traveling with three or more generations. So, it makes sense that cruise lines are paying attention not just to adults, but also to the under-18 set.
In a 2026 US News & World Report ranking of the 15 best cruises for kids, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas beat out the Disney Magic. That said, both cruise lines are so respected in this space that, although 19 cruise lines were reviewed, all of the top 15 ships were either Royal Caribbean (10) or Disney (five). Royal Caribbean also snagged the 2026 Best Cruise Line for Families award from The Points Guy (TPG), which Disney won the year prior, with TPG noting that Royal Caribbean gives "families the ultimate family-friendly vacations on the high seas."
Where Royal Caribbean outshines the competition
Royal Caribbean excels at entertaining guests of all ages, but it is especially strong with tweens and teens. Teens can hang out in dedicated spaces for their own age group — 12-14 or 15-17 — allowing them to socialize with peers. They can also drop in and out of activities, giving them a taste of independence. Depending on the class of ship, activities onboard could include rock climbing, zip lining, or even ice skating. After dark, they can enjoy themed parties, teen discos, and late-night social events.
Activities for younger children are broken into different age groups too: 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 years old. Plus, babies and toddlers have not been forgotten. Parents can take advantage of drop-off babysitting services or book them into toddler play spaces. Given the variety of activities, Royal Caribbean's ships pack the biggest punch, with five ships in particular standing out for kid experiences, according to passenger reviews.
Off ship, Royal Caribbean has expanded activities at Perfect Day at CocoCay — its private island in the Bahamas. Identified as one of the best private islands owned by a cruise line, CocoCay is a boon for adrenaline seekers. It's home to the Thrill Waterpark, which includes the Caribbean's tallest waterslide, as well as a giant wave pool. Younger kids can frolic in the family pool zone, board an interactive pirate ship, or hang out on the sandy beaches with their parents.
Why families keep choosing Disney cruises
Despite not landing in the top spot this year, Disney has earned its reputation as one of the best cruise lines for families. In fact, Conde Nast readers named Disney the best large ship cruise line in 2025, a reflection of the Disney experience as a whole. With ships that feel like floating amusement parks, Disney's focus on families is apparent in its youth programming. Its Oceaneer Club immerses kids age 3-10 in themed spaces built around Disney, Pixar, and Marvel universes. Older kids graduate into spaces designed just for them: Edge gives tweens (11-14) a tech-forward hangout, while Vibe offers teens (14-17) a lounge-style retreat centered on socializing and self-directed activities. Parents can also book babysitting at the It's a Small World nursery for babies and toddlers.
Disney cruises in the Caribbean and Bahamas will dock at one of the company's two private islands in the Bahamas: Castaway Cay or the newer Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. These stops offer a full menu of activities for kids and families, from snorkeling and stingray encounters to kayaking and parasailing. Guests can also join dance parties with some of Disney's most beloved characters — an experience no other cruise line can duplicate. Character meet-and-greets are woven throughout the voyage, both on and off the ship. Also notable for parents craving some privacy: Disney pioneered family cruise cabin design, introducing split bathrooms and privacy curtains before any other major line.
The good news for parents is that both cruise lines have mastered the art of family travel. However, when the question is which cruise line is better for kids, Royal Caribbean's broader mix of thrills, flexibility, and attractions for every age group makes it the winner, at least for now.