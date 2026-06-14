Which Cruise Line Is Truly Better For Kids: Disney Or Royal Caribbean

When it comes to going on a cruise with kids, two cruise lines rise to the top: Disney — long considered the gold standard for family voyages — and Royal Caribbean. Both promise unforgettable family experiences, but in 2026, it's Royal Caribbean that reigns supreme.

Cruising is booming, particularly for families. According to the Cruise Lines International Association (per Cruising.org), over 25% of families that cruise are traveling with three or more generations. So, it makes sense that cruise lines are paying attention not just to adults, but also to the under-18 set.

In a 2026 US News & World Report ranking of the 15 best cruises for kids, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas beat out the Disney Magic. That said, both cruise lines are so respected in this space that, although 19 cruise lines were reviewed, all of the top 15 ships were either Royal Caribbean (10) or Disney (five). Royal Caribbean also snagged the 2026 Best Cruise Line for Families award from The Points Guy (TPG), which Disney won the year prior, with TPG noting that Royal Caribbean gives "families the ultimate family-friendly vacations on the high seas."