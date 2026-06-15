Between Grand Rapids And Holland Is A Vibrant Village With Local Eats, Shopping, And Outdoor Fun

Byron Center is one of those historic towns that are easy to buzz past on the freeway when heading to a larger hub. This charming suburb sits just south of Grand Rapids (Michigan's second-largest city), and it's a quiet town that dates back to the early 1800s. These days, it's a laid-back place to stop for an afternoon, hitting the local shops or larger outlet stores before sitting down at a beloved small-town restaurant. You could also snag a hotel or camp for the weekend to fully take advantage of all the parks and green spaces, walking the paths through the forest, or playing some pickleball, and then diving deeper into the dining scene.

Byron Center is a town of just over 7,000 residents, and it's got a much richer history than one might assume when they hear the word "suburb." The wider township was named after Lord Byron, the influential English Romantic poet. When the first post office was built in the mid-19th century at the intersection of 84th Street and Byron Center Avenue, the area around the intersection naturally came to be known as Byron Center. And hence, the town was born.

Well over a century later, where those two streets meet remains the heart of the town. Visitors don't have to go far to find a quiet park for a picnic, hiking trails to stretch their legs, quaint shops, and highly-rated local eats. Only 30 minutes east of Holland and around 15 minutes outside of Grand Rapids, Byron Center is a vibrant village worth adding to your western Michigan vacation itinerary.