Just Outside Knoxville Is A Southern Lakeside Getaway With Outdoor Fun And Idyllic Trails

When it comes to the best waterfront getaways in the South, Tennessee is pretty hard to beat. The state is home to hundreds of lakes, giving visitors no shortage of destinations to explore. Couple that with all the tree-topped ridges and rolling hills that sweep across Tennessee, and you've got yourself one heck of a view during your lake adventure. The vistas at Melton Hill Lake definitely don't disappoint. The winding reservoir stretches across East Tennessee for almost 60 miles, lined with peaceful coves, rocky cliffs, and forests full of scenic trails.

Melton Hill Lake was created in the 1960s by damming up the Clinch River, a major tributary of the Tennessee River. According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the project was way ahead of its time. It was designed with outdoor recreation in mind and served as the agency's "first (and only)" dam built on a tributary with a navigation lock, which is basically a fancy water elevator for boats. You can still enjoy a wide range of recreational fun along the shoreline today, from boating and kayaking to hiking and camping.

If you're planning a weekend trip, Melton Hill Lake is really easy to get to. The reservoir sits just outside Knoxville, located about a 20-minute drive away from the city's downtown district. Many of the lake's recreational sites and boat ramps are also conveniently located near major roadways —including Interstate 40 and State Route 162, known locally as Pellissippi Parkway — as well as the neighboring cities of Oak Ridge and Clinton. Whether you're looking to spend a day on the water or a weekend roaming along the banks, Melton Hill Lake makes for a peaceful escape into the Tennessee wilds.