Just Outside Knoxville Is A Southern Lakeside Getaway With Outdoor Fun And Idyllic Trails
When it comes to the best waterfront getaways in the South, Tennessee is pretty hard to beat. The state is home to hundreds of lakes, giving visitors no shortage of destinations to explore. Couple that with all the tree-topped ridges and rolling hills that sweep across Tennessee, and you've got yourself one heck of a view during your lake adventure. The vistas at Melton Hill Lake definitely don't disappoint. The winding reservoir stretches across East Tennessee for almost 60 miles, lined with peaceful coves, rocky cliffs, and forests full of scenic trails.
Melton Hill Lake was created in the 1960s by damming up the Clinch River, a major tributary of the Tennessee River. According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the project was way ahead of its time. It was designed with outdoor recreation in mind and served as the agency's "first (and only)" dam built on a tributary with a navigation lock, which is basically a fancy water elevator for boats. You can still enjoy a wide range of recreational fun along the shoreline today, from boating and kayaking to hiking and camping.
If you're planning a weekend trip, Melton Hill Lake is really easy to get to. The reservoir sits just outside Knoxville, located about a 20-minute drive away from the city's downtown district. Many of the lake's recreational sites and boat ramps are also conveniently located near major roadways —including Interstate 40 and State Route 162, known locally as Pellissippi Parkway — as well as the neighboring cities of Oak Ridge and Clinton. Whether you're looking to spend a day on the water or a weekend roaming along the banks, Melton Hill Lake makes for a peaceful escape into the Tennessee wilds.
Waterfront fun and camping around Melton Hill Lake
With almost 200 miles of shoreline and more than 5,000 surface acres of water, there's plenty of outdoorsy fun to be had around East Tennessee's Melton Hill Lake. There's a slew of launch points around the Clinch River reservoir if you'd like to take a boat out. You'll find boat ramps at Clark Center Park and Guinn Road Park near America's "Secret City" of Oak Ridge. Clark Center Park spans about 80 acres along the lake and also features a designated swimming zone, picnic areas, and a playground for kids. Guinn Road Park is much smaller at just 13 acres, but does have a few picnic tables overlooking the reservoir.
The tranquil waters make for a relaxing kayak or canoe excursion, too. Tackle the scenic Pellissippi Blueway paddling trail, which runs the full length of the lake, from the Melton Hill Dam on the southern end to the Norris Dam on the north side. If you want to cruise the waters but don't have a vessel, River Run Outfitters at Melton Lake Park has a variety of rentals available, including kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and even water bikes.
You can also spend the night right along the shore at the Melton Hill Dam Campground, so be sure to pack all the gear you need for a camping adventure. The campground has 61 sites, including primitive tent spots and RV-friendly spaces, some of which are equipped with electric, water, and sewer hookups. A boat ramp, as well as a swimming area with a little sandy beach, are also just steps away.
Hike the scenic trails along Melton Hill Lake
If you'd prefer to take in the stunning views of Melton Hill Lake from dry land, set out on one of the scenic trails in Haw Ridge Park. The peninsular park spans almost 800 acres in Oak Ridge, boasting roughly 30 miles of multi-use pathways. The Haw Ridge Lake Trail is listed on AllTrails as the no. 1 route at the reservoir and loops around the entire park for just over 9 miles. It is a moderately challenging path, dotted with several steep inclines and rugged sections, but does offer some great vantage points of the lake and surrounding scenery.
For more idyllic views, take a stroll along the Melton Lake Greenway, which is ranked among the "Top 10 trails" in all of Tennessee by the Rails to Trails Conservancy. The paved greenway stretches beside the waters for almost 6 miles, from Haw Ridge Park through the aforementioned Melton Lake Park and up to Elza Gate Park. It does make for a relatively easy jaunt, but there are a few hills along the way, so be prepared for a little elevation gain. Take in the colorful wildflowers in season or do a bit of wildlife watching as you go. White-tailed deer, beavers, and foxes have all been spotted in the area, as well as several bird species. For more reservoir adventures, drive less than two hours north to discover Tennessee's pristine Norris Lake with crystal clear waters and great swimming.