A Pristine Tennessee Lake With Crystal Clear Waters Is One Of America's Most Renowned For Great Swimming

Tennessee's wilderness is rich and diverse, home to state parks with charming trails and waterfalls, hardwood forests, and tons of caves. A vibrant outdoor culture thrives here, and nature enthusiasts can be found hiking, camping, and reconnecting with the wild throughout the warm seasons. The real action happens on Tennesse's waterways, though. Whether you're visiting the boating and fishing hubs of Dale Hollow Lake or the birding havens of Reelfoot Lake, there's always a way to enjoy Tennessee's waterfronts. However, Norris Lake is undoubtedly the most pristine of all the lakes.

The crystal-clear, man-made reservoir rivals Tennessee's iconic natural wonders found along a scenic route, and has earned a spot on USA Today's list of America's top 10 best places to swim. The calm, emerald-green waters span more than 800 miles of shoreline and reach as deep as 210 feet in some places, attracting people to the gorgeous waterscape for boating, camping, and of course, swimming. Several towns border Norris Lake's lush boundaries, including Speedwell to the north and Norris to the south. The closest major city to Norris Lake is Knoxville, just over 50 miles away. You may catch an inbound flight here at McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), then make the drive out.

While the Lake and surrounding areas are open year-round, summers are best for swimming and watersports, while the cooler temperatures of spring and fall are ideal for hiking.