A Pristine Tennessee Lake With Crystal Clear Waters Is One Of America's Most Renowned For Great Swimming
Tennessee's wilderness is rich and diverse, home to state parks with charming trails and waterfalls, hardwood forests, and tons of caves. A vibrant outdoor culture thrives here, and nature enthusiasts can be found hiking, camping, and reconnecting with the wild throughout the warm seasons. The real action happens on Tennesse's waterways, though. Whether you're visiting the boating and fishing hubs of Dale Hollow Lake or the birding havens of Reelfoot Lake, there's always a way to enjoy Tennessee's waterfronts. However, Norris Lake is undoubtedly the most pristine of all the lakes.
The crystal-clear, man-made reservoir rivals Tennessee's iconic natural wonders found along a scenic route, and has earned a spot on USA Today's list of America's top 10 best places to swim. The calm, emerald-green waters span more than 800 miles of shoreline and reach as deep as 210 feet in some places, attracting people to the gorgeous waterscape for boating, camping, and of course, swimming. Several towns border Norris Lake's lush boundaries, including Speedwell to the north and Norris to the south. The closest major city to Norris Lake is Knoxville, just over 50 miles away. You may catch an inbound flight here at McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), then make the drive out.
While the Lake and surrounding areas are open year-round, summers are best for swimming and watersports, while the cooler temperatures of spring and fall are ideal for hiking.
Water activities abound at Norris Lake
If you want to get out on the water at Norris Lake, that's easy to do at marinas like Sugar Hollow Marina which rents tritoons, WaveRunners, and deck boats, while others like Flat Hollow Marina also offer double-decker party boats. Take a cruise past the forested shoreline and look for enchanting coves. Majestic birds like blue herons and bald eagles can also be spotted soaring overhead.
Human-powered watercraft such as paddleboards and hydrobikes can also be rented on the lake. Unlike some gator-filled paddling paradises like Okefenokee, Norris Lake's waters are perfectly safe for these types of leisurely activities. Private charters turn things up a notch with surfing, wakeboarding, and tubing, but you're also welcome to bring your own watercraft if you have one. For beginners, Paddle Norris Lake offers kayaking and stand-up paddleboard lessons. While there has been the occasional snake sighting — as one might expect in a lake of this size — it shouldn't deter you from taking as many refreshing plunges as you'd like.
Fishing enthusiasts also flock to Norris Lake for its abundance of fish, including walleye, crappie, and bass. Fishing conditions are said to be good, but to improve your chances, it's recommended to use jig head and baby battle shad lures for crappie, and jig head and minnow lures for walleye. Wildlife depends on the lake's cleanliness, and although the Norris Dam filters much of the trash and pollutants that might otherwise enter, it's still important not to litter and to remove any debris from your boat if it's been in another body of water.
Where to stay at Norris Lake
One day alone may not be enough to enjoy everything Norris Lake has to offer, but fortunately, plenty of vacation rentals line its shores — such as the big house at Sugar Hollow Marina in LaFollette. Vacationers rave about the five-bedroom property, which accommodates up to 20 guests, is just a short walk from the lake, and includes a range of amenities to make you feel right at home. Smaller rooms are also available for up to four people, and both booking options include a slip if you're bringing a boat.
Norris Lake is surrounded by three state parks, so for those interested in sleeping under the stars, there are plenty of spots to pitch a tent. Norris Dam State Park offers 25 campsites, including some with a bathhouse and hot showers, and others designated for tents only with no electricity. Cove Lake State Park features 100 campsites, many equipped with grills and tables. All come with running water and electricity. Blue Ridge State Park falls in the middle with 50 campsites, RV accommodations, and lakefront access with paved slips.
While small towns dot the area and surround Norris Lake, the peaceful atmosphere makes it feel as if you've left the world behind for a natural paradise. The sunrises and sunsets are the cherries on top, and the friendly locals will keep you coming back again and again.