Oregon's Under-The-Radar Campground On The Wallowa River Has Fishing And Rafting With Gorgeous Mountain Views
When you think of mountains in Oregon, the Cascade Range probably comes to mind. This rugged range in the Pacific Northwest runs through the state from north to south, boasting towering volcanic peaks such as Mount Jefferson, Three Sisters, and the iconic Mount Hood. However, the Cascades aren't the only mountains worthy of your attention in the Beaver State. In fact, if you trace a line all the way to its northeastern region, you'll come across the Wallowa Mountains, one of Oregon's greatest hidden gems.
Nicknamed the "Alps of Oregon," this exceptionally scenic range runs for 40 miles and features peaks that reach heights of nearly 10,000 feet. These highlands are also home to pine forests, meadows, alpine lakes, and rivers such as the Wallowa, and the Minam State Recreation Area is one of the best ways to experience this beautiful waterway. Situated about 45 minutes northeast of the town of La Grande – and four hours south of Spokane, Washington – this primitive park features a campground that serves as a perfect home base for exploring the river.
Whether it's rafting, spotting wildlife, or casting a line in deep pools, Minam State Recreation Area offers unspoiled nature and serenity for those who don't mind roughing it a bit. "This is a quiet gem of a camping area," wrote one visitor on Google Maps. "We love it here, peaceful, just time to shut off and unwind," reads another review.
Camping and rafting at Minam State Recreation Area
The Wallowa River flows out of the pristine lake that shares its name — one of America's most peaceful places to swim, boat, and fish — and the Minam State Recreation Area sits right on its idyllic banks. The campground is located 2 miles up an unpaved road from Highway 82 and offers 22 primitive campsites with water, which is available to campers from Memorial Day through September. The campground is best suited for tent camping, though it can also accommodate RVs. It offers basic privies, which many visitors rate highly, including this reviewer on Google Maps, who called them the "cleanest vault toilets we have ever seen."
In the summer, the cool waters of the Wallowa River are ideal for swimming, with some deep pools and big rocks that seem custom-made for relaxing and dipping your feet in. Another popular activity is floating on the river in a raft. A boat launch is located at the junction with Highway 82, allowing rafters to ride the current downstream while taking in views of the rocky, pine-patched hills rising around the flow. The Minam Store, located at the junction, rents rafts and offers multi-day guided whitewater trips down the Wallowa River, the nearby Grande Ronde River, the Lower Salmon River Canyons, and the legendary Snake River in Hells Canyon. Visitors can also join fly fishing excursions, purchase their own gear, and shop for camping and rafting supplies.
Hook into a trophy catch at Minam State Recreation Area
Fishing is a big draw at Minam State Recreation Area, and for good reason. The river is abundant with blue ribbon and rainbow trout, and also sees healthy runs of steelhead trout in February and March. The campground offers excellent access to the ripples and pools of fish, with many visitors reporting tight lines. "Great fishing spot!" wrote one angler on Google Maps in 2025. "High marks for this wonderful location, large campsites, and awesome fishing," writes another.
The Wallowa Mountains are also home to an array of wildlife, so keep your eyes peeled for bald and golden eagles, deer, elk, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and otters, especially while rafting on the river. Black bears are also common to the area and have been known to enter the campground, so it's important to know how to properly bear-proof your campsite.
If you're feeling extra adventurous, go hiking in the surrounding Eagle Cap Wilderness, a majestic 355,553-acre reserve with nearly 60 alpine lakes, over 30 peaks in excess of 8,000 feet, and 534 miles of trails. Around 25 miles from La Grande is the Moss Springs Trailhead, where you can head out on an 8.5-mile trek to the Minam River Lodge, a former hunting retreat that now welcomes guests with comfortable rooms and locally-sourced meals. Also worth visiting is the town of Joseph – Oregon's scenic "Little Switzerland" – located less than an hour's drive from Minam State Recreation Area.