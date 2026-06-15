Oregon's Under-The-Radar Campground On The Wallowa River Has Fishing And Rafting With Gorgeous Mountain Views

When you think of mountains in Oregon, the Cascade Range probably comes to mind. This rugged range in the Pacific Northwest runs through the state from north to south, boasting towering volcanic peaks such as Mount Jefferson, Three Sisters, and the iconic Mount Hood. However, the Cascades aren't the only mountains worthy of your attention in the Beaver State. In fact, if you trace a line all the way to its northeastern region, you'll come across the Wallowa Mountains, one of Oregon's greatest hidden gems.

Nicknamed the "Alps of Oregon," this exceptionally scenic range runs for 40 miles and features peaks that reach heights of nearly 10,000 feet. These highlands are also home to pine forests, meadows, alpine lakes, and rivers such as the Wallowa, and the Minam State Recreation Area is one of the best ways to experience this beautiful waterway. Situated about 45 minutes northeast of the town of La Grande – and four hours south of Spokane, Washington – this primitive park features a campground that serves as a perfect home base for exploring the river.

Whether it's rafting, spotting wildlife, or casting a line in deep pools, Minam State Recreation Area offers unspoiled nature and serenity for those who don't mind roughing it a bit. "This is a quiet gem of a camping area," wrote one visitor on Google Maps. "We love it here, peaceful, just time to shut off and unwind," reads another review.