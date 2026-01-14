One Of America's Most Peaceful Places Is This Pristine Oregon Lake To Swim, Boat, And Fish
Oregon is full of travel treasures for adventures through mountains, forests, and coastal towns, and an outdoor recreation lover's dream destination, particularly when it comes to its abundance of bodies of water. Among them are more than 100,000 miles of rivers and streams and more than 1,400 named lakes, including some of Oregon's most beloved lakes with clear, pristine waters. In the state's northeast corner at the base of the scenic Wallowa Mountains sits pristine Wallowa Lake, one of Oregon's most underrated destinations for a quiet vacation, which is ideal for swimming, boating, and fishing.
Surrounded by the 9,838-foot Wallowa Mountains, considered one of Oregon's "seven wonders" and part of one of Oregon's best road trips, Wallowa Lake sits at 4,372 feet in elevation and is often referred to as the "the crown jewel" of Eastern Oregon due to its scenic beauty, abundance of outdoor recreation, and it's tucked away location near the Idaho border, which doesn't draw the crowds that other Oregon locales do.
The 1,508-acre lake is the largest glacial cirque lake in the region, a body of water carved by glaciers that began millions of years ago and ended relatively recently on geological timescales, some 17,000 years ago. The name Wallowa (pronounced Wal-OW-ah) is taken from the Nimiipuu language, which translates to either "winding water" or "fish trap." The lake's southern border is the Wallowa Lake State Park (and, further south, the expansive Eagle Cap Wilderness). In contrast, the north end is bordered by the 62-acre protected Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site. Planning a late spring or summer visit is ideal for getting in the chilly waters, but Lake Wallowa offers a tranquil escape year-round.
Wallowa Lake: Swimming, boating, and fishing
The season starts in late spring, considered a vibrant and visually pleasing time to visit, with the hot, dry temperatures of summer ideal for water activities. The clear waters of the lake are provided by mountain snowmelt, and until the 1990s, were the primary source of water for the nearby town of Joseph. Wallowa Lake Marina offers boat rentals, including kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, pontoons, and motor boats from mid-May to mid-September. The marina also provides moorage for personal watercraft up to 27 feet. There are two boat launches (one at either end of the lake) for personal watercraft, provided you have the proper boating permits and safety equipment.
Wallowa Lake is a popular haven for anglers, who can cast their lines from the shoreline or out on the water. It's particularly known for trout, and stocked with 40,000 fish throughout the season. Fishing for the Kokanee salmon here is best done from early May to mid-June. You'll want to abide by the state's fishing regulations and obtain the required permits, available at the marina.
For swimming, the peak season is June to September at both the north and south ends of the lake, with the latter home to the Wallowa Lake State Park day-use area. With temperatures on the chilly side, you might opt for a wetsuit, or wait until the hot temperatures of mid-summer kick in. The lake's shallow ends form sandy beaches suitable for families, and it's a good idea to wear a personal flotation device, as there is no lifeguard on duty.
Things to do around Wallowa Lake
Beyond water activities, Wallowa Lake is a peaceful destination for visitors thanks to its proximity to the surrounding area, and serenity can be enjoyed with a scenic picnic, a tram ride, hiking, or horseback riding. The Wallowa Lake Tramway takes visitors to the tramway summit at 8,150 feet on Mt. Howard, complete with scenic views of the lake below. Visitors can even dine at the Summit Grill.
If you prefer to explore on foot, the Wallowa Lake Trailhead leads into the Eagle Cap Wilderness along its main 6-mile-long West Fork Wallowa River Trail to the aptly named Six Mile Meadow. Around the 3-mile mark, hikers have the option to divert to the more challenging Ice Lake Trail. The 3-mile-roundtrip Chief Joseph Trail is an excellent option for families and passes by a waterfall. To explore on horseback, you can book a trail ride or excursion through Wallowa Lake Pack Station. Families with small children may opt to visit Wallowa Lake Go Karts, which offers go-kart rentals, a miniature golf course, an arcade, ping-pong, volleyball and basketball courts, and a horseshoe pit.
While spring and summer are peak visit times for seasonal water experiences, fall is alive with changing colors, making it another popular season to visit. You'll want to be prepared at any time with layered clothing for varying conditions. Winter can be a magical time at the lake, which does freeze over, but the good news is you can head to Salt Creek Summit Sno-Park (an hour's drive away) for skiing and other popular snow activities. Be sure to check road and weather conditions before trekking out there. And while you're having fun at Salt Creek, don't miss the chance to explore Joseph, Oregon's scenic Little Switzerland, and its cozy downtown.