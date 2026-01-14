One Of America's Most Peaceful Places Is This Pristine Oregon Lake To Swim, Boat, And Fish

Oregon is full of travel treasures for adventures through mountains, forests, and coastal towns, and an outdoor recreation lover's dream destination, particularly when it comes to its abundance of bodies of water. Among them are more than 100,000 miles of rivers and streams and more than 1,400 named lakes, including some of Oregon's most beloved lakes with clear, pristine waters. In the state's northeast corner at the base of the scenic Wallowa Mountains sits pristine Wallowa Lake, one of Oregon's most underrated destinations for a quiet vacation, which is ideal for swimming, boating, and fishing.

Surrounded by the 9,838-foot Wallowa Mountains, considered one of Oregon's "seven wonders" and part of one of Oregon's best road trips, Wallowa Lake sits at 4,372 feet in elevation and is often referred to as the "the crown jewel" of Eastern Oregon due to its scenic beauty, abundance of outdoor recreation, and it's tucked away location near the Idaho border, which doesn't draw the crowds that other Oregon locales do.

The 1,508-acre lake is the largest glacial cirque lake in the region, a body of water carved by glaciers that began millions of years ago and ended relatively recently on geological timescales, some 17,000 years ago. The name Wallowa (pronounced Wal-OW-ah) is taken from the Nimiipuu language, which translates to either "winding water" or "fish trap." The lake's southern border is the Wallowa Lake State Park (and, further south, the expansive Eagle Cap Wilderness). In contrast, the north end is bordered by the 62-acre protected Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site. Planning a late spring or summer visit is ideal for getting in the chilly waters, but Lake Wallowa offers a tranquil escape year-round.