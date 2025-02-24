Oregon's Scenic 'Little Switzerland' Has A Cozy Downtown Surrounded In Unmatched Natural Beauty
What makes Oregon such a desired travel destination is the variety of landscapes present — from mountain peaks and dense forests to stunning coastline and green valleys. And, with a bonus of no state sales tax, there's simply a lot to love about visiting the nation's ninth-largest state, spanning close to 100,000 square miles. Some popular Oregon travel destinations include the Siuslaw National Forest, home to tucked away waterfalls known as the "Niagara Falls of Oregon," or Seaside, the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination filled with beauty and carnival-style games. However, in the Beaver State's northeast region, not far from the Idaho border, you'll find Joseph. A gem of remote scenic beauty, Joseph is widely known as Oregon's "Little Switzerland" because of its location at the base of the Wallowa Mountains — which are known as the "Alps of Oregon" and considered to be one of the Seven Wonders of the state.
Joseph's history is connected with the Nez Perce indigenous tribe. The town even took its name from the tribe's Chief Joseph when it was incorporated in the 1880s. Joseph was primarily a farming and lumber base at the beginning and the Wallowa Union Railroad didn't reach the town until 1890. The present-day town is home to approximately 1,200 residents and sits at an elevation of 4,190 feet, offering visitors mountain views, a vibrant art scene, a cozy downtown, and endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment.
Discover what to do in quaint downtown Joseph
Strolling on Joseph's Main Street you'll undoubtedly notice seven large bronze statues, which is why the Oregonian described the town as the "bronze capital" of the state. These statues are beautiful art installations that center on the history and culture of Joseph. Visitors can undertake a self-guided tour of the statues and then visit the Valley Bronze Foundry and Gallery to learn about what goes into making these metal sculptures. You can also stop at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture for exhibits, workshops, and classes. Many local stores and galleries in Joseph also feature art for sale and an opportunity to watch artisans working on their craft.
For history, stop at the Wallowa County Museum. Housed in a historic former bank building, this museum features exhibits on the Nez Perce and region's first settlers. The museum is open May through September with a small admission fee. Private tours are available in the off season. Many history buffs also choose to pay a visit to the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site, which features the Old Chief Joseph Gravesite and Cemetery, along with its neighbor, the Nez Perce National Historical Park.
When it's time to unwind or refuel with some food and beverages, Joseph's Main Street has options. Embers Brewhouse offers 17 microbrew options as well as pizza with a mountain view while the Stubborn Mule Saloon and Steakhouse is known for its burgers, steaks, and full bar selection. Mad Mary's Gift Shop and Soda Fountain is the ultimate gift shop for souvenirs, treasures, and quick snacks like ice cream and fizzy drinks.
Explore Joseph's natural beauty
Immersing yourself in the unmatched scenic beauty of the Wallowa Mountains and Wallowa Lake, which are considered one of Oregon's most underrated destinations for a quiet vacation, makes a Joseph visit complete. Combined with the 32,000-acre Zumwalt Prairie Reserve, there are many ways to experience the outdoors in and around Joseph. A unique vantage point of the Wallowa Mountains is from the 8,150-foot summit of Mount Howard, one of the tallest peaks in the area. You can get to the top by taking a 15-minute ride on the Wallowa Lake Tramway, the steepest of its kind in North America. Tram rides are offered from May to September and are considered a must-do for the views alone. While at the top, you can dine at The Summit Grill, the highest restaurant in the Northwest.
Wallowa Lake State Park offers a large day-use area which includes a beach, fishing areas, and picnic spots. For hiking, the Wallowa Lake Trailhead is a good starting point to get a close-up view of nature and wildlife and is where many other trails branch out from. If you want to enjoy scenic views of the lake fringed by mountains, hit the water by renting a boat at the Wallowa Lake Marina. The 100-year-old Wallowa Lake Lodge offers seasonal dining, lodge rooms, and year-round cabin rentals.
If you're up for a workout, head to Joseph Branch Railriders to partake in a pedal-powered adventure along a former railroad track. The Valley Sights route is a two-hour, 12-mile round trip experience from Joseph to the town of Enterprise. It's one of several rail riding routes offered May to September. While in Enterprise, visit the Terminal Gravity Brewpub for a pint of their award-winning beer.
Planning your trip to Joseph, Oregon
Driving to Joseph will provide you with picture-perfect scenery no matter the route, with many choosing arrival via the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway. This route connects to I-84 in either La Grande or Baker City, with portions closed during winter. The closest airport to Joseph is Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport, which is about two hours away by car. Joseph is a 330-mile, five-hour-plus drive from Portland, Oregon. You'll find the most to see and do in Joseph with a visit sometime between spring and early fall when most activities are available.
You can find accommodation options in Joseph to meet your budget or style. The Bronze Antler Bed and Breakfast offers four rooms, including one suite, and is within walking distance of downtown. It also has five stars on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer calling it "hospitality at its finest." Other options include Scenic Meadows RV and Tent Park, which has 16 RV spots and two tent spaces, and the Mountain View Motel & RV Park, featuring seasonal RV sites and a vintage 1960s motel. However, the top ranked hotel in the area is Wallowa Lake Resort, offering a variety of condos, cabins, and luxury rentals.
Like its California counterpart, the under-the-radar lakefront mountain town June Lake, Joseph carries the "Little Switzerland" moniker because of its majestic location at the base of a mountain range. Joseph celebrates its European connection each September by hosting Alpenfest, a weekend festival honoring Swiss and Bavarian culture, complete with food, polka, and yodeling. So, in lieu of venturing all the way to the Swiss Alps, Joseph could make for a great alternative destination for the perfect weekend getaway in the mountains.