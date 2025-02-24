Oregon's Scenic 'Little Switzerland' Has A Cozy Downtown Surrounded In Unmatched Natural Beauty

Strolling on Joseph's Main Street you'll undoubtedly notice seven large bronze statues, which is why the Oregonian described the town as the "bronze capital" of the state. These statues are beautiful art installations that center on the history and culture of Joseph. Visitors can undertake a self-guided tour of the statues and then visit the Valley Bronze Foundry and Gallery to learn about what goes into making these metal sculptures. You can also stop at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture for exhibits, workshops, and classes. Many local stores and galleries in Joseph also feature art for sale and an opportunity to watch artisans working on their craft.

For history, stop at the Wallowa County Museum. Housed in a historic former bank building, this museum features exhibits on the Nez Perce and region's first settlers. The museum is open May through September with a small admission fee. Private tours are available in the off season. Many history buffs also choose to pay a visit to the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site, which features the Old Chief Joseph Gravesite and Cemetery, along with its neighbor, the Nez Perce National Historical Park.

When it's time to unwind or refuel with some food and beverages, Joseph's Main Street has options. Embers Brewhouse offers 17 microbrew options as well as pizza with a mountain view while the Stubborn Mule Saloon and Steakhouse is known for its burgers, steaks, and full bar selection. Mad Mary's Gift Shop and Soda Fountain is the ultimate gift shop for souvenirs, treasures, and quick snacks like ice cream and fizzy drinks.