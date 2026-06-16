This Top-Rated East Coast Hotel Is A New York 'Designated Landmark' With Unique Residential-Style Vibes

Hotel, home, or posh members-only club? The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York near Grand Central Station feels like all of the above. Technically, it's a hotel, but the vibe it gives is of a well-appointed, modern apartment building in the heart of New York City. And that's no accident: it was baked into the blueprint nearly a century ago when it opened as an "apartment hotel" called The Beverly.

The hotel has lived many lives since then. After decades of changing ownership, the property was renamed The Benjamin in the late 1990s, a name it carried into 2022 when Sonesta International Hotels acquired it. They invested $25 million into a renovation (completed in 2024) to update and modernize all of its guestrooms and public spaces while leaving the building's historic bones intact.

Today, New York City has labeled the hotel a "designated landmark." It has also been named one of Fodor's 14 best hotels in Manhattan's Midtown East neighborhood.