What Happens When Your Plane Can't Land (And Why You Shouldn't Panic)

You're on a flight, and getting excited to arrive at your destination. You may start gathering your things, wrapping the cord around your headset, or turning off the in-flight entertainment system. The plane begins its descent, and you're anticipating the landing. All of a sudden, something changes, and your plane starts to rise in altitude again. Clearly, something has happened, and, particularly if you have a fear of flying, it might cause you to worry. However, there is no reason to panic, even though this isn't how it usually works. When your plane can't land, a pilot may execute a move called a "go-around." This is when a landing is aborted, sometimes even rather close to the ground, and the plane ascends to get enough altitude to try another approach or wait for further instructions.

When a pilot executes a go-around, it's a safety measure, though it may not feel like that at the time. You may see the wing flaps retract, or hear noises like the landing gear moving back up into the body of the plane. The engine can get louder as the pilots increase the power. (That can feel especially upsetting if you don't know what all the weird airplane noises mean.) However, there are good reasons for the go-around maneuver, and knowing what they are may make you feel better in the unlikely circumstance that it happens during a flight you're on.