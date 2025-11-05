Anxious About Flying? This Veteran Pilot Offers One-On-One Consultations To Calm Your Nerves

If you suffer from aviophobia or aerophobia (commonly known as a fear of flying), getting on a plane is likely your worst nightmare realized. The thought of being trapped in a shaky, noisy metal tube thousands of feet above the ground probably churns your stomach. However, know that you're not alone: Roughly one in five people experience fear of flying. Fortunately, there are many viable options for combating this phobia. Apps like Flying Calmly, which provide turbulence forecasting, are a game-changer for nervous flyers. There are also workshops that employ flight simulators to get participants comfortable with the feeling of being in the air. And you can even book an appointment with a licensed psychologist or therapist to manage your anxiety and hear what an expert recommends to feel safe in the air. But there's another novel way to address your aviophobia that doesn't involve jumping into a terrifying simulator: A one-on-one consultation with a veteran pilot.

Enter Patrick Smith, commercial pilot as of 1990, blogger, and author of two books, "Cockpit Confidential" and "Ask the Pilot." He speaks and writes regularly on a wide variety of aviation-related topics, including international travel, airline culture, airport security, and aerophobia. For a decade, he ran a column on Salon.com called "Ask the Pilot," which evolved into his personal website of the same name. And now he is once again introducing his telephone consultations, where he aims to calm the nerves of aviophobic flyers through arming them with information on how safe and reliable airplanes actually are.

For this story, Islands scoured social media platforms like Reddit and read reviews of Smith's best-selling books about air travel on sites like Amazon, Goodreads, and more. Smith's knowledge and insights are highly rated and praised by most reviewers, and he comes recommended for anxious flyers.