Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is A Midwest City With River Trails, A Charming Downtown, And Friendly Vibes
What is Michigan known for? Its wonderful landscapes, truly great lakes, and miles of lush forests? Or perhaps the excellent beer, music legends, and lively shopping districts? Whatever comes to mind, there's a little city in central Michigan that encapsulates it all. Ionia is an amazing place to escape for a few days and be immersed in history, Midwest culture, and the great outdoors.
There are scenic trails and a magnificent river alongside a downtown packed with architecture, antique shops, and a fairground ready for family fun and live music year-round. Previous visitors have found locals willing to share the best things to do and see in their gorgeous city. You shouldn't be surprised by the warm welcome, though. A survey by AMFM Healthcare found that three of America's friendliest cities are in Michigan (Jackson, Bay City, and Alpena), and Ionia sits right between two of them.
The friendly little city is just a 45-minute drive from both Grand Rapids and Lansing. Both cities are served by Amtrak, and the region is easily accessible from Interstate 96. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport also welcomes visitors from across the country to Grand Rapids, a Michigan gem with art, beer, and Midwest vibes. From there, you just need to rent a car or hop in a taxi to forget the hustle and bustle of the outside world in charming Ionia.
Explore the Grand River by foot or bike
For a city of just under 12,000 people, Ionia boasts a pretty massive river running right through it. The Grand River is the biggest in the state and is a magnificent sight to behold. Carving its way through Michigan's forests and cities for 262 miles, it is remarkably easy to access from Ionia. This is thanks to the Grand River Valley Rail Trail, a hiking and biking route paralleling the river. The Friends of the Fred Meijer River Valley Rail Trail have curated all the info a visitor would need to explore the banks of the river, and are happy to answer any questions about enjoying the route.
The trail runs along the Central Michigan Railroad Corridor, which previously connected Ionia with nearby towns and villages like Lowell and Saranac, a timeless outdoor retreat home to the first roadside table. The trail can be tackled in its entirety if you have the time, or there is a popular day route that covers just the portion from Saranac to Ionia. It's a little over 17 miles there and back, but due to the flat nature of the old railroad, it is considered relatively easy going. You can hop on at the aptly named Trailhead Park in south-central Ionia and follow the route west until you reach Scheid Park in Saranac (or carry on into town for a bite to eat and to use the public restrooms). Reviewers on AllTrails have enjoyed the views of the river and wildflowers along the route during the summer months.
Wander through Ionia's charming downtown
Once you've made it back into town, you should take a leisurely stroll down West Main Street, where you will find some of Ionia's most iconic buildings, including the early 20th-century Ionia Armory, which is now a community center, a grand post office, and the 19th-century courthouse. Nearby, you will also find the historic Ionia Theatre. This Art Deco space was constructed in 1931 for the vaudeville stars of the time, inspired by the great theaters of New York City. In the early '80s, it was reimagined as a movie theater but still retains its old-timey charm and hosts some live performances that could rival those in the best American cities to see live theater.
It's easy to stumble upon some tasty treats downtown, too. Steele Street Brewing crafts its own local tipples and sodas alongside sumptuous pizzas and bar snacks. It's a great place to chill, make friends with the locals, and try some surprising creations like Michigan Cherry, The Hot Brazilian, and Hibiscus Sour. Some drinks have even been named after regulars, so if you stick around long enough, you could carve your name into Ionian history.
Ionian locals clearly take pride in handcrafting their drinks, which can also be seen at SoZo Coffee Roasting. This locally owned cafe and bakery roasts its beans in-house and works directly with farmers from across the globe so its customers get a great cup and their suppliers get a fair deal. SoZo has baked treats to enjoy, but for a hearty meal, you can find Mexican fare alongside cozy diner and tavern-style eateries — El Mariachi, Aunt Stephie's, and Renucci's — all in the compact downtown corridor.