Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is A Midwest City With River Trails, A Charming Downtown, And Friendly Vibes

What is Michigan known for? Its wonderful landscapes, truly great lakes, and miles of lush forests? Or perhaps the excellent beer, music legends, and lively shopping districts? Whatever comes to mind, there's a little city in central Michigan that encapsulates it all. Ionia is an amazing place to escape for a few days and be immersed in history, Midwest culture, and the great outdoors.

There are scenic trails and a magnificent river alongside a downtown packed with architecture, antique shops, and a fairground ready for family fun and live music year-round. Previous visitors have found locals willing to share the best things to do and see in their gorgeous city. You shouldn't be surprised by the warm welcome, though. A survey by AMFM Healthcare found that three of America's friendliest cities are in Michigan (Jackson, Bay City, and Alpena), and Ionia sits right between two of them.

The friendly little city is just a 45-minute drive from both Grand Rapids and Lansing. Both cities are served by Amtrak, and the region is easily accessible from Interstate 96. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport also welcomes visitors from across the country to Grand Rapids, a Michigan gem with art, beer, and Midwest vibes. From there, you just need to rent a car or hop in a taxi to forget the hustle and bustle of the outside world in charming Ionia.