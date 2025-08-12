Situated Along Michigan's Longest River Is A Timeless Outdoor Retreat Home To The 'First Roadside Table'

In Michigan's Ionia County, along the flanks of U.S. Highway 16, there's a rather unassuming plaque wedged into the grass under the shade of slender trees. It commemorates an engineer named Allan Williams, who in 1929 exhibited an act of public altruism that would change how Americans viewed the then-nascent pursuit of "motoring," or road-tripping, indefinitely.

Williams noticed travelers would often pull over to the side of the road to rest after hours behind the wheel. Using a handful of old wooden guardrails, he built a picnic table and placed it by the roadside for public use. America officially had its first "roadside table." Impressed by Williams' hospitable vision, Michigan's Chief of Highway Maintenance ordered more than 100 tables to be erected along the state's highways. These tables soon started to appear all across the country, and their legacy has influenced even the most unique and impressive rest stops across America. And it's here, just south of the village of Saranac, that you can see where it all began.

But there is more to Saranac than its role in American history. Nature parks offer hiking trails and camping opportunities, as well as bird-watching, horseback riding, hunting and fishing, and even disc golf. There's also a popular farmers market, where locals and visitors buy fresh (and often huge) homegrown produce. And conveniently, Saranac is only 30 minutes by car from the city of Grand Rapids.