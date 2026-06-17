Canada's Remote Lake Oasis Is A Picture-Perfect Camping Spot With Excellent Fishing
Lakeland Provincial Recreation Area encompasses 171 square miles in Canada, with beautiful natural scenery including rolling hills and four picturesque lakes. It's possible to experience this area and spend a night in the great outdoors at Pinehurst Lake Campground. The campground, suitable for both tents and RVs, is located on the shores of Pinehurst Lake in this stunning recreation area.
Pinehurst Lake is in an isolated part of eastern Alberta, the "most desirable region" in the world in 2025 — you may need to drive on some gravel roads to reach this spot. Lakeland Provincial Recreation Area is home to a 3-day, 24-mile canoe circuit, and it's also a Dark Sky Preserve, thanks to its remoteness and lack of light pollution — offering visitors a prime opportunity for stargazing. Wildlife such as caribou, deer, moose, wolf, otter, and beaver inhabit the area, and it's great for birdwatching. Water activities like swimming, boating, sailing, and fishing are all popular on Pinehurst Lake, along with camping at the quiet campground.
Note that the campground is in bear country — you'll want to properly bear-proof your campsite when staying overnight here — and cell signal can be spotty. There's no on-site dump station, so it's best to empty cassettes (and refill water) prior to arrival. One Google reviewer offered a nice summary of this scenic spot, saying, "Quiet campsite, has privacy, clean toilet and lake is clear. Saw a bear on [the] side road. Will probably come back!"
Camping at fishing at Pinehurst Lake
Pinehurst Lake Campground has 125 powered sites to reserve, and is open from the middle of May to early September. Each campsite has a picnic table and a fire pit, and drinking water is available seasonally from hand pumps — there are no water hookups here. The campground has vault toilets with motion sensor lights, and a playground for kids between the two campground loops. Swim or sunbathe at the beautiful lake and spacious beach, or admire the pretty wildflowers. If you're really lucky, the northern lights might even make an appearance.
The fishing on the 9,775-acre Pinehurst Lake is good, especially for northern pike and walleye. However, these species are only catch and release. Anglers might also reel in yellow perch, burbot, or lake whitefish — with a maximum amount of 15 for yellow perch, and 10 for lake whitefish and burbot. The lake is open for fishing from May 15 to March 31 of the following year, but be aware that Snug Cove (Mud Bay) is closed to fishing year-round. There is a fish cleaning station at the campground as well as a boat launch.
To reach Pinehurst Lake Campground, it's about a 40-minute drive from Lac la Biche in Alberta, or about 2 hours and 45 minutes from the youthful Canadian city of Edmonton.