The Gateway To Jasper National Park Is A Youthful Canadian City With Endless Entertainment

Most travelers know Alberta, the birthplace of Canada's national parks, for its rugged, peak-studded terrain, mountainous national parks with vibrant blue waters, and the natural beauty that draws millions of U.S. travelers over the northern border every year. However, even further north than the thick forests of Jasper National Park, the province's capital has stayed firmly under the tourist radar. A vibrant, diverse city with an action-packed events calendar, larger-than-life entertainment options, and easy access to outdoor adventures in the wild Albertan north, Edmonton is an excellent pick for travelers looking to experience Canadian city life without the crowds.

Despite its relative distance from the U.S. border, it's not at all tricky to reach Edmonton. Direct flights land into nearby Edmonton International Airport from more than 15 U.S. hubs, as well as from more than 20 Canadian airports. If you have a little more time to play with, incorporate the city into a wider provincial road trip route. You can cruise under four hours of crag-crested highway from Edmonton to reach Jasper National Park, the starting point of the Icefields Parkway. Joining one of the most beautiful highways in the country, you can road trip down the spectacular 144-mile route that leads down to southern Alberta's famed preserves.

Whether you're sticking to the city or exploring Alberta's natural wonders, you'll need to keep the weather in mind when you're planning your trip. Conditions in Edmonton can be extreme, and you'll want to pack your warmest gear if you're visiting during the 5-degree Fahrenheit winter dips.