If you're looking for untamed nature and a license to relax in the fresh air with extra adrenaline on tap, Canada's your best bet. The Great White North beckons the outdoorsy and tough, rewarding them for the effort. Lately, a spate of natural disasters has made one of its 10 provinces a sentimental pick for travelers, as Wanderlust named Alberta 2025's "most desirable region" in the world. The North American gem offers a unique mix of majestic mountains, with Indigenous history and a conservation mindset bolstered by several summers of bad luck.

Alberta endured a series of uncontrolled wildfires in 2025, with smoke descending into the U.S., and devastating wildfires have become more frequent in recent years. According to the 2025 Jasper Wildfire Recovery Needs Assessment Survey (via Rocky Mountain Outlook), the aftermath has made life difficult for more than half of residents in Jasper, Alberta, who face financial strain trying to regain some sense of normalcy, with 42% of the survey's respondents still displaced from their homes six months after the wildfires. The non-human inhabitants are having rotten luck as well, with the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute claiming in 2024 that the long-term sustainability of the region's forests lies in how authorities, land managers, and industries respond, after over 1,000 wildfires burned through the area in 2023. The changes will have a ripple effect, altering biodiversity and disrupting the delicate balance of wildlife in the area.

Visiting Alberta now provides all the usual adrenaline and dopamine rushes you'd feel during a trip to such a diverse and fun area. But it will also help an injured economy and population recover, however haphazardly, from a string of natural disasters. The region certainly has plenty to offer and can easily justify anything from a longer weekend getaway to a multi-week outing.