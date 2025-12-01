2025's 'Most Desirable Region' In The World Is A North American Province With Mountain Majesty
If you're looking for untamed nature and a license to relax in the fresh air with extra adrenaline on tap, Canada's your best bet. The Great White North beckons the outdoorsy and tough, rewarding them for the effort. Lately, a spate of natural disasters has made one of its 10 provinces a sentimental pick for travelers, as Wanderlust named Alberta 2025's "most desirable region" in the world. The North American gem offers a unique mix of majestic mountains, with Indigenous history and a conservation mindset bolstered by several summers of bad luck.
Alberta endured a series of uncontrolled wildfires in 2025, with smoke descending into the U.S., and devastating wildfires have become more frequent in recent years. According to the 2025 Jasper Wildfire Recovery Needs Assessment Survey (via Rocky Mountain Outlook), the aftermath has made life difficult for more than half of residents in Jasper, Alberta, who face financial strain trying to regain some sense of normalcy, with 42% of the survey's respondents still displaced from their homes six months after the wildfires. The non-human inhabitants are having rotten luck as well, with the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute claiming in 2024 that the long-term sustainability of the region's forests lies in how authorities, land managers, and industries respond, after over 1,000 wildfires burned through the area in 2023. The changes will have a ripple effect, altering biodiversity and disrupting the delicate balance of wildlife in the area.
Visiting Alberta now provides all the usual adrenaline and dopamine rushes you'd feel during a trip to such a diverse and fun area. But it will also help an injured economy and population recover, however haphazardly, from a string of natural disasters. The region certainly has plenty to offer and can easily justify anything from a longer weekend getaway to a multi-week outing.
Majestic mountains, Indigenous guides, and conservation
The Canadian Rockies remain Alberta's first stop for any visit. They're home to the region's most iconic destination, Banff National Park, a 2,564-square-mile paradise famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters. You're best off headed to the summit of Sulphur Mountain, which gives a bird's-eye view of six mountain ranges and the Bow Valley. From there, head to Lake Louise to enjoy its unique shade of turquoise. Or, better yet, stop by Bankhead Ghost Town, an eerily abandoned mining town hidden in the park. Banff's popularity means it gets busy, so for a similar, less-packed experience, head over to Yoho National Park, which is as enchanting as Banff but without the crowds.
Yet there's an even deeper, more historic way to experience Alberta. The province and Canada in general have emphasized the Indigenous cultures that long dotted its landscape. Those roots — belonging to dozens of tribes, including the Cree, Blackfoot, and Métis people — are still visible and within reach for travelers seeking a deeper connection to the region and its history. About an hour and 20 minutes outside of Calgary lies Blackfoot Crossing, a teepee-shaped historical park with exhibits and tours that reinvigorate and honor the tribe's history and culture. Looking for a more hands-on experience? Try the Indigenous Heli Tours, a private helicopter tour of the Canadian Rockies, as Lauren Moberly, a Rocky Mountain Cree woman from the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation, offers a history lesson in the complex and often distressing — yet vital — story of her people.
The ins and outs of visiting Alberta
Your itinerary will largely dictate the logistics of your trip to Alberta. The province is 255,541 square miles in size, after all. If Alberta's national parks are your primary destination (they should be), then flying to Calgary International Airport is your best bet, leaving you 90 minutes from Banff National Park. Don't rush. Stick around Calgary to see its famous rodeo and experience its Nashville vibes.
Snow junkies used to dragging their skis or snowboards along should head to Banff Sunshine Village, a three-mountain ski resort that offers something for everyone, from Bambis wobbling down green circles to experienced rippers. Rooms can cost as little as $250 a night, depending on when you book your trip. If you're hoping to avoid a mass of travelers, head over to Marmot Basin Ski Resort in Jasper, a hidden gem without the Banff crowds. Plan your trip to coincide with the weather that suits you and your activities best.