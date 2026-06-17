Not The Missouri, Not The Rio Grande: This Is North America's Largest River By Volume

When it comes to the largest bodies of water across the globe, there are more measurements than perhaps meet the eye. This is especially true for rivers. The 2,341-mile-long Missouri River is the longest in North America, followed by the Mississippi River at 2,320 miles. But when factoring in the average rate of flow (output) at the mouth, the Mississippi actually has the most volume. Due to these measurements, the Mississippi is North America's largest river.

Water movement is measured by cubic feet per second (cfs). The calculation reflects a volume of one cubic foot running through any given checkpoint during one second. One cubic foot per second equates to around 7.5 gallons flowing per second. The mouth of the Mississippi River is on Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Here, the river outputs a water volume of 593,000 cubic feet per second (via the U.S. Census Bureau, PDF).

When you do the math, it means the Mississippi River dumps out slightly under 4.5 million gallons of water into the ocean every second. Compare this to only 76,200 cfs (around 571,500 gallons) for the mouth of the Missouri River (via RiverSimulator.org, PDF) and that of the Rio Grande, the fourth longest river, clocking in at under 15,000 cfs.