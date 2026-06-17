Hidden In San Juan National Forest Is A Lesser-Known Mountain Trail To Colorado's Only True Geyser

When you think of a geyser, you probably imagine Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, or Strokkur in Iceland, blasting water high into the air. You probably aren't thinking about a geyser in Colorado. However, that's where you'll find the Geyser Spring Trail, which will lead you to the only true one in the state. While Colorado has many hot springs, a true geyser is one that periodically and naturally erupts with both water and steam. This is opposed to one that is manmade, a drilled cold-water well, or a perpetual spouter, which is a hot spring that has water erupting continuously.

Geyser Spring doesn't have a high spray and throngs of tourists waiting for it to erupt like the more famous ones. In fact, it only has a handful of reviews on Tripadvisor and Google at the time of this writing. Visitors can expect a quiet, hidden spot with an ethereal pool of milky, turquoise water, bubbling as though it were a pot of boiling soup. Hiking to it takes you through pretty meadows and an aspen forest, making for a short but scenic trip.

Right in the San Juan National Forest, Colorado's adventure hub with tons of trails, the Geyser Spring Trail is a moderate trek that is only 1.3 miles each way. It will take you to this peaceful little spot, and there is no fee to get in or hike — there's even parking at the trailhead. One previous traveler on AllTrails says, "Pretty easy/moderate trail, pretty views. Saw a small 'geyser' on the right side going up the trail that was bubbling, and the actual geyser was very pretty!" Before packing your bags, it's important to note that there is a safety warning about this geyser and a few other things travelers should know.