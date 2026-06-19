Forget Florida Vacations, Visit This Asian Capital With Warm Weather, Vibrant Culture, And Affordability

As winter snaps fade into the embrace of warmer weather, summer plans start kicking into gear. Sun-chasers are bound to have Florida on their vacation lists — Orlando, after all, ranked second in WalletHub's Best Summer Travel Destinations list of 2026. But halfway across the world lies an Asian capital that matches Florida's appeal for travelers seeking warm weather — and with it, a slew of cultural attractions and activities at prices so affordable that a long-haul flight is more than worth it. The city in question? Hanoi, Vietnam's oldest city and capital, which Time Out lauds as being "in the grip of a staggering transformation."

On the map, Hanoi sits at the upper edge of mainland Southeast Asia, a position that exposes the capital to humid subtropical weather. Hanoi summers can push merciless highs of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with the humidity making it feel even warmer. Free of summer's sticky spells, travelers visiting Hanoi during the pleasant shoulder seasons (October through November and March through April) can venture outside the comforts of air-conditioned rooms to explore the history-steeped capital, with a roster of architectural marvels, lakeside strolls, temple hopping, and culinary discoveries.

Spring weather heralds beautiful blooms that are best admired from Hanoi's flower markets; the pleasant weather also makes paddling around Hanoi's West Lake an enjoyable afternoon activity. Even the winter months of December through February range from a cool 61 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, hitting that sweet spot between crisp and comfortable — perfect for brisk morning tai chi exercises by the lake and followed by a cup of traditional Vietnamese coffee.