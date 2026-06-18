Japan's Underrated City Is A Scenic Asian Escape With Hot Springs, History, And Excellent Eats

It might seem like everyone you know is going to Japan these days, but take a closer look, and you'll realize almost all of those itineraries are pretty similar. Japan's well-known "Golden Route" between Tokyo and Osaka is increasingly contending with overtourism as overseas visitors inundate the same few destinations. Yet there is no shortage of appealing Japanese cities that deserve more attention. Case in point: the little-known but worthwhile city of Matsuyama.

Matsuyama is the largest city on Shikoku, the smallest and least-visited of Japan's four main islands, and its out-of-the-way location has kept it largely off the international tourist radar. But that's not for lack of appeal. Matsuyama has a rich history, unique local cuisine, scenic hilly topography, and an appealing small-town feel despite offering the amenities one might expect from the world's best country for solo travel. This is not a city of towering skyscrapers, but it hits a sweet spot between urban convenience and small-town calm. If you're looking for a more laid-back, lived-in Japan experience than the standard itinerary can provide, Matsuyama may be exactly what you're after.

Getting to Matsuyama most typically requires a short flight from one of Japan's major cities, though visitors already visiting Hiroshima — a much more popular tourist city just across the Seto Inland Sea — may want to consider taking a ferry. Reaching Matsuyama takes a bit more planning than hopping on the Shinkansen from Tokyo to Kyoto, but that extra effort has helped the city preserve its friendly, workaday vibe. Flights from Tokyo are both quick and relatively affordable, and once you're there, Matsuyama's streetcar system makes getting around easy. Here's why that fairly modest trek is usually worth it.