America's 2 Most Expensive Ski Resorts To Visit Are Both In This Breathtaking State Out West

But why is skiing in Colorado so expensive? After word got out about some of the breathtaking ski slopes in Colorado, a more affluent crowd began to show up in the 1960s and 70s. Business owners scrambled to accommodate them by building European castle-style resort villages and fancy condos. Over time, the sport grew more glamorous and prestigious, and with that came raised expectations. The slopes needed to be well-groomed, the buildings needed to be warm and toasty, and staff had to be available to operate expensive lifts and snow machines (via 9 News). This, combined with the litigious culture in the U.S., which drives ski resorts to pay more for insurance and legal fees, and the warming planet, which forces resorts to spend more to make artificial snow, has contributed to making an afternoon shredding the slopes that much more expensive.

Fortunately, not all Colorado ski destinations are pricey. The same Casino.org study found that the most affordable ski destination in the U.S. is also in Colorado — Purgatory Resort in Durango. Despite the resort's ominous-sounding name, a day of skiing in Purgatory and one night at a hotel costs just $489. Arrive early in the season, and you might be able to snag a lift ticket for as little as $9. What's more, even at the more luxe resorts, many skiers take advantage of discounts and early-booking savings, which means they often end up paying less than the advertised sticker price.

This cloud may have a snowy lining, as skiing remains affordable in many places outside the U.S. In Europe, for example, a week in a ski resort costs far less than it does in the U.S., per Maison Sport.