America's 2 Most Expensive Ski Resorts To Visit Are Both In This Breathtaking State Out West
It might seem like skiing has always been an expensive sport, but that wasn't the case a few decades ago. Back in the 1970s, the Guardian reports that lift tickets cost as little as $5 and folks would hit the slopes after work wearing jeans. Today, skiing looks a little different, with both skiers' attire and their wallets looking a little lighter. According to The Times, the average lift ticket in the United States in 2025 costs over $300. Between the equipment rental fees and transportation costs to and from the resorts, hitting the slopes for the week or even the weekend has become costly, if not downright unaffordable. And that's before you add extras like hotel rooms, ski or snowboard lessons, and lunch or a hot cocoa at the lodge.
Per Travel and Leisure, a study by Casino.org recently analyzed the costs of the 20 highest-rated ski resorts in the U.S. in order to find which resorts are priciest. The study compared one-day lift ticket prices, equipment rental costs, average hotel rates, meal expenses, and half-day group lesson fees. The results of the analysis revealed that America's two most expensive ski resorts can be found in Colorado, less than 100 miles from one another. A single day of skiing and a night in a hotel in either Aspen or Beaver Creek can set skiers back a staggering $2,004.
Aspen and Beaver Creek are the most expensive resorts
Perhaps it comes as no surprise that Aspen tops the list of expensive ski destinations, thanks to its reputation as a celeb-ridden, luxe alpine playground. According to the study, a peak-season lift ticket in Aspen costs $279, a half-day lesson is $429, equipment rental is $88, and the average meal is $40. One night in a hotel (yes, just a single night) will set you back $1,168. Beaver Creek, although less crowded and more popular with locals than Aspen, is similarly expensive. At Beaver Creek, the study found lift tickets cost $319, a half-day lesson is $315, equipment rental is $106, and the average meal is $35. The average hotel rate per night is listed as $1,229. While the precise rates for your experience in these destinations may have changed since Casino.org unveiled its findings in November 2025, the takeaway is likely the same: A ski vacation in either of these Colorado mountain resorts is going to cost you.
However, the high prices are justified. Colorado often tops the list of the best states for skiing in the U.S. for a number of reasons. First, Colorado's ski season is longer, making it a more attractive destination for powder hounds looking to maximize their time on the runs before summer hits. The state's 28 ski resorts benefit from the high elevation, which helps preserve the snow longer. The high-altitude terrain translates to fresh powder, more vertical drops, longer runs that criss-cross down the mountain , and breathtaking, panoramic views from nearly 14,000 feet above sea level. From the snow-striped bell-shaped peaks of the Maroon Bells in Aspen to the ridges of tall, snow-clobbered pine trees and glistening, cream-colored aspens at Beaver Creek, Old Man Winter often just looks better when you're breathing in that crisp, alpine air in the Centennial State.
Why these breathtaking Colorado resorts are so pricey
But why is skiing in Colorado so expensive? After word got out about some of the breathtaking ski slopes in Colorado, a more affluent crowd began to show up in the 1960s and 70s. Business owners scrambled to accommodate them by building European castle-style resort villages and fancy condos. Over time, the sport grew more glamorous and prestigious, and with that came raised expectations. The slopes needed to be well-groomed, the buildings needed to be warm and toasty, and staff had to be available to operate expensive lifts and snow machines (via 9 News). This, combined with the litigious culture in the U.S., which drives ski resorts to pay more for insurance and legal fees, and the warming planet, which forces resorts to spend more to make artificial snow, has contributed to making an afternoon shredding the slopes that much more expensive.
Fortunately, not all Colorado ski destinations are pricey. The same Casino.org study found that the most affordable ski destination in the U.S. is also in Colorado — Purgatory Resort in Durango. Despite the resort's ominous-sounding name, a day of skiing in Purgatory and one night at a hotel costs just $489. Arrive early in the season, and you might be able to snag a lift ticket for as little as $9. What's more, even at the more luxe resorts, many skiers take advantage of discounts and early-booking savings, which means they often end up paying less than the advertised sticker price.
This cloud may have a snowy lining, as skiing remains affordable in many places outside the U.S. In Europe, for example, a week in a ski resort costs far less than it does in the U.S., per Maison Sport.