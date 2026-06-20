Between Orlando And Fort Myers Is Florida's Nostalgic Mall With Fun Shops, A Carousel, And '90s Vibes
In between the high-octane theme parks of Orlando and the beaches of Fort Myers sits a living monument to 1990s mall culture. Eagle Ridge Mall is located in the Polk County town of Lake Wales, and stepping through its doors feels like traveling back to a time when bright colors reigned supreme and the food court was the ultimate hangout spot. Eagle Ridge Mall opened to shoppers in 1996, and its aesthetics have remained perfectly preserved, offering visitors an authentic slice of '90s nostalgia.
At its peak, Eagle Ridge Mall was one of the most popular places to hang out in eastern Polk County, but over the years, the mall has suffered the same fate as countless others across the country (many consumers prefer the convince of online shopping over making a trip to the mall). Anchor tenants have since moved out, and Eagle Ridge Mall is now considered a "dead mall" — a shopping center experiencing a severe decline in consumer traffic and stores. While this mall may have passed its prime as a viable shopping destination, it remains a fascinating place to visit, offering a glimpse into what malls looked like back in the day.
Eagle Ridge Mall is a place where the '90s never died
The mall aesthetic in the 1990s was defined by giant indoor plants, jazzy music, and skylights. While malls across the country have embarked on redesigns to appear more modern — or have been torn down completely — Eagle Ridge Mall still clings to its '90s vibe. The corridors are lit with bursts of sunlight streaming in from above, and even the red outdoor sign at the mall's front entrance remains unchanged from its '90s heyday. The centerpiece of the mall is a large carousel in the mall's food court, complete with lights and music that continue to thrill kids and adults alike.
However, Eagle Ridge Mall has started to reshape itself into more of a community hub than a traditional shopping center. There's a Minions Playground, a bowling alley, and a Regal movie theater that lures in locals. The food court now houses a variety of local restaurants, from Gyro Plus to Solorzano's Pizzeria. Classic mall staples from the '90s, such as Claire's and Spencer's Gifts, remain, but now they're joined by independent restaurants, services, and even churches that give Eagle Ridge Mall a distinct local character. If you want to experience a modern Florida shopping center, The Village Shops on Venetian Bay in Naples is an open-air mall with water views. If you're interested in abandoned malls, plan a road trip to see some of the best in the country.