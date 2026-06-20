Between Orlando And Fort Myers Is Florida's Nostalgic Mall With Fun Shops, A Carousel, And '90s Vibes

In between the high-octane theme parks of Orlando and the beaches of Fort Myers sits a living monument to 1990s mall culture. Eagle Ridge Mall is located in the Polk County town of Lake Wales, and stepping through its doors feels like traveling back to a time when bright colors reigned supreme and the food court was the ultimate hangout spot. Eagle Ridge Mall opened to shoppers in 1996, and its aesthetics have remained perfectly preserved, offering visitors an authentic slice of '90s nostalgia.

At its peak, Eagle Ridge Mall was one of the most popular places to hang out in eastern Polk County, but over the years, the mall has suffered the same fate as countless others across the country (many consumers prefer the convince of online shopping over making a trip to the mall). Anchor tenants have since moved out, and Eagle Ridge Mall is now considered a "dead mall" — a shopping center experiencing a severe decline in consumer traffic and stores. While this mall may have passed its prime as a viable shopping destination, it remains a fascinating place to visit, offering a glimpse into what malls looked like back in the day.