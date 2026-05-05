Florida's Open-Air Mall On The Gulf Coast Promises Unparalleled Waterfront Shopping

There is just something different about shopping on vacation. While you may be a diehard discount store aficionado at your local mall or a bargain shopper online, a trip may mean you're willing to treat yourself to some higher-end luxury items. So much the better if you can do so in a picturesque environment. If you happen to be visiting the ritzy seaside Florida city of Naples on the Gulf Coast, you're in for a high-end shopping treat. The Village Shops on Venetian Bay has far more to offer than the same mall shops that you may be used to, and there are services including a spa, salons, and even a real estate office, too. There are around 50 stores, restaurants, and galleries, and the entire open-air property is picturesque. Situated right on the water, the village is reminiscent of the architecture you might find in Venice, Italy.

The Village Shops on Venetian Bay are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday, and it's only a block from the beach. That means you can hit Everything But Water to grab the perfect swimsuit in the morning, lounge on the beach for a few hours, and return in time for a delectable dinner and happy hour. The regional Naples Airport is only around 6 miles away, and Southwest Florida International Airport is around 30 miles away, so you can get right to the unparalleled retail therapy.