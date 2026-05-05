Florida's Open-Air Mall On The Gulf Coast Promises Unparalleled Waterfront Shopping
There is just something different about shopping on vacation. While you may be a diehard discount store aficionado at your local mall or a bargain shopper online, a trip may mean you're willing to treat yourself to some higher-end luxury items. So much the better if you can do so in a picturesque environment. If you happen to be visiting the ritzy seaside Florida city of Naples on the Gulf Coast, you're in for a high-end shopping treat. The Village Shops on Venetian Bay has far more to offer than the same mall shops that you may be used to, and there are services including a spa, salons, and even a real estate office, too. There are around 50 stores, restaurants, and galleries, and the entire open-air property is picturesque. Situated right on the water, the village is reminiscent of the architecture you might find in Venice, Italy.
The Village Shops on Venetian Bay are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday, and it's only a block from the beach. That means you can hit Everything But Water to grab the perfect swimsuit in the morning, lounge on the beach for a few hours, and return in time for a delectable dinner and happy hour. The regional Naples Airport is only around 6 miles away, and Southwest Florida International Airport is around 30 miles away, so you can get right to the unparalleled retail therapy.
Shop and eat at The Village Shops on Venetian Bay in Naples, Florida
As you wander down the streets of The Village Shops on Venetian Bay, you'll find jewelry stores like Exquisite Timepieces and WM Phelps Custom Jeweler. You can pick up sandals at Pratt's Shoe Salon to show off your vacation pedicure, find a dinner outfit at Lux Boutique, and snag a bottle of wine for nightcaps at Sukie's Wine Shop. A new handbag from Jean-Pierre Klifa and you're ready to hit the dining terraces. There are a number of restaurants, like Miramare Ristorante and Fish, that have regular happy hour specials. (Hey, you might want to save a little money somewhere, especially if you'll be splurging on the luxury brands.) Then, you can hit The Village Pub, which has live entertainment on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.
One reviewer on Yelp says of the shopping center, "The shops, elite restaurants and pubs all within walking distance is a wonderful experience. You can shop, go for an afternoon lunch or toddy. Leading to a 5 star dinner at one of the outstanding restaurants ..." As this is an open-air mall, and you'll be out in the sun all day, make sure you're wearing sunscreen, including on your scalp. Finally, while you're in Naples, consider stopping at the jaw-dropping Naples Botanical Garden.