These US Airports Don't Have TSA

If you took a trip during the partial government shutdown in early 2026, you may have been stuck in long Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening lines for hours. Government TSA workers weren't getting paychecks during the shutdown, and some airports experienced major screening delays. However, some airports in the country didn't have these lines because they use private security companies instead of TSA employees. This may come as a surprise to most people, but there are 20 airports that use private security companies at the time of writing (as reported by CNN), including international airports like San Francisco International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and Kansas City International Airport. However, that doesn't mean these airports are necessarily less safe.

The airports that use private security companies are still under federal oversight. They must meet TSA screening standards, use the same procedures as TSA employees, and, at the moment, the equipment is federally issued. In fact, you probably had no idea you weren't dealing with the TSA when flying through these airports. This is all through a program called the TSA's Screening Partnership Program (SPP). Through the SPP, private security firms can apply for airport contracts. As strange as this might sound, before the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, all airport security was done through private firms. The TSA was created through the Aviation and Transportation Security Act (ATSA) in 2001 in the aftermath of the attacks. However, certain airports continued to use private security operating under federal supervision through the SPP.