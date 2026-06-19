Nestled In The Texas Hill Country Is A Historic State Park Getaway With Roaming Bison, Trails, And Fishing

It doesn't take much to breathe easy in Texas Hill Country. As soon as you leave the state capital of Austin, you find yourself driving through limestone hills, countless grasslands, and a vast network of rivers and lakes that drew early settlers and cattle ranchers to call this wild country home. State parks are an inevitable feature in such abundant nature, with a noteworthy one hugging the Pedernales River: Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site.

Named after the 36th President of the United States, who was born in a small farmhouse just upstream, the state park was opened to the public in 1969. It keeps the memory and practices of German immigrants, who arrived in the early 1800s, alive, some with close ties to the Johnson family. Albeit measuring a humble 718 acres, the park is dense with activity and history. Located only 60 miles outside of Austin on U.S. Route 290 West, the park offers a perfect day trip and escape from city life.

Even though the park's inception and fundraising was the idea of various friends of the president to celebrate his legacy, the result ended up being a quintessential celebration of Texan flora and fauna as well. Walk on the eastern end of the park through the Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm along the nature trail, and you find enclosures with a giant herbivore and national symbol: the American Bison. Along with bison, and Texas longhorns, you may spot white-tailed deer in the park. With 1.2 miles of trails to explore at a leisurely pace surrounded by wildflowers, you should see why Lyndon B. Johnson came home after his term was up.