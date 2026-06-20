Rick Steves Says This Underrated City Is An 'Ideal Taste Of Small-Town Hungary' With A Vibrant Culture

Just two hours from Budapest is a small, vibrant city known for its history, culture, and wine. For these reasons, Rick Steves calls Eger a hidden gem that's "an ideal taste of small-town Hungary." While it's lesser known than Budapest, Eger is the site of one of Hungary's most significant moments of resistance against the Ottomans in the 1500s. Its imposing medieval castle, with origins in the 13th century, has become a symbol of Hungarian pride, and for visitors, it's a fantastic way to learn about Hungary's history (while enjoying some amazing views).

You could easily spend a day strolling around and taking in Eger's colorful Baroque and Gothic buildings mixed in with Communist-era ones. There are Ottoman remnants too, including one of the northernmost Ottoman-era minarets in Europe. It was built around 1596 and offers panoramic views of the town. According to Rick Steves, this underrated city has a healthy dose of charm without the crowds, allowing visitors to feel its cozy ambiance. So, do as the locals do, and dip a toe into the thermal bath culture since Eger has some of the best thermal baths around, including an old Turkish one.

Eger brings together many key elements of Hungarian culture. Besides history and thermal baths, Eger is known for its traditional folk dance festival and, above all, its wine. Order a glass in town or head to the nearby Szépasszony-völgy ("the Valley of the Beautiful Woman"), which has hundreds of wine cellars in natural and artificial caves. Some are historic, dating back to the 18th century, while others are more modern. Either way, you can expect an unpretentious experience and the chance to try Bikavér ("bull's blood"), Hungary's most famous red wine.