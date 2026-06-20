Minnesota's Underrated State Park With 5 Lakes And Ample Shoreline Has Camping, Fishing, And Idyllic Trails

Otter Tail County in Minnesota is home to an impressive 1,048 lakes — more than any other county in the country. It's possible to explore five of these bodies of water during a visit to Glendalough State Park, a scenic, calm park between Otter Tail Lake and the town of Battle Lake. The five lakes within the park are Annie Battle Lake, Molly Stark Lake, Blanche Lake, Sunset Lake, and Lake Emma, several of which are connected by Battle Creek. There's swimming at the sandy beach on Molly Stark Lake, and paddling is popular too. You can rent watercraft from Galloping Goose Rentals on Annie Battle Lake, but note that no motors are allowed on the 335-acre lake.

Glendalough State Park is considered a hidden gem, with one Google reviewer noting its solitude and quiet. DLM Distribution called it "one of the region's best-kept stretches of nature" and praised the lack of crowds, while a reviewer for The Dyrt noted it was a "very peaceful retreat." You may catch glimpses of wildlife such as deer, foxes, raccoons, waterfowl, otters, beavers, sandhill cranes, or eagles. The observation deck at Lake Emma is a great place to spot animals in their natural habitat.

The Minnesota DNR highlights the park as having "one of the last large tracts of undeveloped lakeshore in western Minnesota," with lots of shoreline to explore. Annie Battle Lake has 3 miles of shoreline, Blanche Lake has 6 miles, and Molly Stark Lake has 2 miles. The lakes are unspoiled, and visitors can hike or bike the trails, fish, or camp overnight in this park, with some of the campsites close to the lakeshore.