Minnesota's Underrated State Park With 5 Lakes And Ample Shoreline Has Camping, Fishing, And Idyllic Trails
Otter Tail County in Minnesota is home to an impressive 1,048 lakes — more than any other county in the country. It's possible to explore five of these bodies of water during a visit to Glendalough State Park, a scenic, calm park between Otter Tail Lake and the town of Battle Lake. The five lakes within the park are Annie Battle Lake, Molly Stark Lake, Blanche Lake, Sunset Lake, and Lake Emma, several of which are connected by Battle Creek. There's swimming at the sandy beach on Molly Stark Lake, and paddling is popular too. You can rent watercraft from Galloping Goose Rentals on Annie Battle Lake, but note that no motors are allowed on the 335-acre lake.
Glendalough State Park is considered a hidden gem, with one Google reviewer noting its solitude and quiet. DLM Distribution called it "one of the region's best-kept stretches of nature" and praised the lack of crowds, while a reviewer for The Dyrt noted it was a "very peaceful retreat." You may catch glimpses of wildlife such as deer, foxes, raccoons, waterfowl, otters, beavers, sandhill cranes, or eagles. The observation deck at Lake Emma is a great place to spot animals in their natural habitat.
The Minnesota DNR highlights the park as having "one of the last large tracts of undeveloped lakeshore in western Minnesota," with lots of shoreline to explore. Annie Battle Lake has 3 miles of shoreline, Blanche Lake has 6 miles, and Molly Stark Lake has 2 miles. The lakes are unspoiled, and visitors can hike or bike the trails, fish, or camp overnight in this park, with some of the campsites close to the lakeshore.
Fish the lakes and discover the trails at Glendalough State Park
There's great fishing in Glendalough State Park. Anglers might reel in everything from bass, sunfish, panfish, crappie, and walleye, to bluegill, northern pike, and pumpkinseed. Annie Battle Lake is a heritage fishery with special fishing regulations. In addition to the ban on motorboats, no electronics are allowed while fishing the lake, which makes for an "old-time fishing experience," according to Minnesota Trails. You can walk in and fish from the shoreline, or use the fishing pier on Molly Stark Lake if that's your preference. If you're out on the water, the best fishing will be around weed beds in deep water.
There are 9 miles of trails to explore at Glendalough State Park. Cyclists will want to bike the Glendalough Trail, a 5.8-mile paved route that encircles some of the lakes and connects the park with the town of Battle Lake. Hikers shouldn't miss the Beaver Pond Trail, a 1.4-mile loop along a stream through forest and meadow landscapes. Walk the 0.6-mile Prairie Hill Trail in summer to see wildflowers in bloom, or take the 1-mile Sunset Lake Trail to view the prairie. The Annie Battle Lake Trail is a 3.3-mile route that circumnavigates the lake with stunning views. Some AllTrails users report that the bugs can be bad here in summer, though, so bring bug spray.
Experience peaceful camping at Glendalough State Park
Glendalough State Park offers unique camping options, with both cart-in and canoe-in campsites. The cart-in campground has 22 sites, between 200 and 1,200 feet from the parking area. Some of the sites have pretty lake views, and one Google reviewer recommended campsite CI22, describing it as the best in the campground, with a trail down to the lakeshore on Annie Battle Lake. There is a group campsite that sleeps up to 40 guests on Battle Creek, plus three canoe-in campsites. plus a canoe-in group camp, four camper cabins, and two yurts. The canoe-in campsites and yurts are located on the southeast shore of Annie Battle Lake.
Showers and flush toilets are open seasonally, with vault toilets available year-round. The campsite locations do require effort to reach, but The Dyrt highlighted the campground as being "good for wilderness immersion without extensive backpacking." One Google reviewer offered a nice summary of their visit, saying, "This state park really has everything! There are great hiking trails, bike trails, a swimming beach, bike and water rentals, camping, and even yurts." Check out these DIY camping hacks for an even better camping experience.
Glendalough State Park is located in west-central Minnesota, about a 30-minute drive from the underrated city of Fergus Falls. Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota, is the closest major airport, about a 1.5-hour drive away. Explore more of beautiful Otter Tail County with a visit to the scenic lake escape of Maplewood State Park.