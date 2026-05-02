Minnesota's Scenic State Park For A Lake Escape
Minnesota's official nickname is "the star of the north," or "the North Star State," a phrase borrowed from its French-language state motto ("l'étoile du nord") that dates back to 1861. But most people know it by its more popular nickname, "the Land of 10,000 Lakes." Indeed, many of Minnesota's top attractions center around its many lakes, including Maplewood State Park, a scenic escape that features eight larger bodies of water and a series of smaller ponds.
The beautiful but lesser-known park is located in Otter Tail County in the state's West Central region, about an hour's drive southeast of Fargo, North Dakota. Spanning more than 9,000 acres, the park features lush hardwood forests dense with basswood, sugar maple, American elm, and oak trees that come alive with vibrant color in fall. Other highlights include 25 miles of hiking trails, boat and canoe rentals, and quiet campgrounds where visitors can pitch a tent under the stars.
Hike, swim, fish, and boat in West Central Minnesota
If you only have an hour to explore the park, the staff at Maplewood State Park has specific recommendations for how to best use your time. Try a 1.3-mile out-and-back hike that takes you up Hallaway Hill to an overlook with views over the lake and the woods. "Beautiful hike," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Sunsets would be amazing here!" Or go for a scenic drive through the park's wooded landscapes and peaceful prairies, then enjoy an open-air lunch at one of the park's many picnic areas and go for a stroll along the sandy beach at South Lida Lake.
Visitors with more time to spare can get out on the water. Rent a boat or a canoe at the park office, go fishing for rainbow trout on Bass Lake, or step out onto the fishing pier on Beers Lake to cast a line. Grass Lake is a popular destination for panfish anglers, and there are waterfront trails nearby where you can enjoy lake views as you walk.
In summer, swimming is permitted on South Lida Lake, which is also a great spot to launch a kayak. "Perfect for getting away and paddling the bay for a couple hours without tons of boats in the landing," reported one traveler on Google Reviews. Find out more about Brainerd Lakes, another gorgeous Minnesota lake destination for peaceful paddling and hiking.
Plan your trip to Maplewood State Park
The state park is open year-round, but it's particularly enchanting in autumn, when leaves turn red, orange, and gold, casting stunning reflections on the surfaces of lakes and ponds. Spring and summer are also great times to visit, as you'll see wildflowers in bloom around the lakes and trails, including yellow lady's slipper, trillium, hepatica, bloodroot, wild onion, prairie rose, and milkweed. Maplewood State Park is a winter wonderland in the snowy months, if you're up for braving the cold: the park has five miles of groomed cross-country ski trails (and five more ungroomed trails) as well as 21 miles of trails for snowmobiling.
Standard camping (from $24 per night) is on offer for tents and RVs, though some of the campgrounds' facilities close in winter. On winter weekends, heated camper cabins ($80 per night) are available to rent. You can make camping reservations online; all are subject to an $8 reservation fee. For other ideas of where to camp year-round in Minnesota, consider Lake Maria State Park, an underrated state park near Minneapolis.
Day-use visitors and campers alike pay a $7 day-use fee to enter the park. Maplewood State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The entrance is off State Highway 108, about seven miles from Pelican Rapids, MN, home to Larry's Super Market, which is a convenient place to pick up picnic supplies on your way in. The state park is about a 3.5-hour drive northwest of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the Midwest airport widely recognized as North America's best.