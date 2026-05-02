Minnesota's Scenic State Park For A Lake Escape

If you only have an hour to explore the park, the staff at Maplewood State Park has specific recommendations for how to best use your time. Try a 1.3-mile out-and-back hike that takes you up Hallaway Hill to an overlook with views over the lake and the woods. "Beautiful hike," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Sunsets would be amazing here!" Or go for a scenic drive through the park's wooded landscapes and peaceful prairies, then enjoy an open-air lunch at one of the park's many picnic areas and go for a stroll along the sandy beach at South Lida Lake.

Visitors with more time to spare can get out on the water. Rent a boat or a canoe at the park office, go fishing for rainbow trout on Bass Lake, or step out onto the fishing pier on Beers Lake to cast a line. Grass Lake is a popular destination for panfish anglers, and there are waterfront trails nearby where you can enjoy lake views as you walk.

In summer, swimming is permitted on South Lida Lake, which is also a great spot to launch a kayak. "Perfect for getting away and paddling the bay for a couple hours without tons of boats in the landing," reported one traveler on Google Reviews. Find out more about Brainerd Lakes, another gorgeous Minnesota lake destination for peaceful paddling and hiking.