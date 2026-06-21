'Montana's First And Best-Known State Park' Is A Breathtaking Limestone Wonderland With Camping And Trails

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park's underground limestone wonderland is easily the park's most well-known feature. They're in the name, after all. In order to see this breathtaking and vast network, visitors have to participate in a guided tour. Exploring the caves by yourself isn't allowed here, but there are three different tours available. The Classic Cave Tour takes visitors on a challenging, two-mile trek to see some of the caves' most spectacular limestone formations and a colony of bats. The Paradise Tour, on the other hand, is the perfect activity for families. This tour only covers a mile and avoids many of the more difficult features of the Classic Tour. Naturally cool with a stable, year-round temperature of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, this is a great way to escape the summer heat. Only 20 minutes away from Three Forks, Montana's peaceful city in the Rockies, this park would also be a great stop in a Montana roadtrip.

Although both of these tours are only available from May to September, the park does offer limited winter access during the month of December. This is the Candlelight Tour, and as its name suggests, the guide takes visitors through the caverns by the light of a candle lantern. This is a great opportunity to see the area's beloved bats while they hibernate. No matter which tour visitors choose to embark on, they'll see magnificent stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites.

Just note that the park is serious about protecting one of its most important fauna, the bat, from white-nose syndrome. Make sure that the clothes you wear here have not been inside a cave for at least five years, as any residue can spread the disease.