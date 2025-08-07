These Are The Busiest Trails In America (And AllTrails Made It Easier To Avoid Them)

The United States is one of the greatest places in the world for outdoor exploration. Whether you're in search of epic alpine opportunities, remote desert treks, or even just a pleasant walk in your city, there's something for you. Even for those who don't love hitting the trails, Grand Teton National Park has them covered as the best national park for people who hate hiking. And statistics show appreciation for the great outdoors is growing, with the number of Americans hiking doubling in the last decade. That's great news, but it brings with it some negatives — not least busy trails.

With all that growth, the AllTrails app has become an indispensable tool in over 80 million hikers' phones. But its new premium update is taking things to an entirely different level, offering high-tech tips for hikers to discover and create new routes, check conditions in real time, and even see how busy it could be. Using all the new data, AllTrails revealed the busiest trails in America, and its new update might just make it easier to avoid them, too.

Avalanche Lake, in Montana, topped the list, with Delicate Arch, Utah; Devil's Bridge, Arizona; Skyline Loop, Washington; and Navajo Loop and Garden Trail, Utah, completing the top five in that order. Each of them is spectacular and deserves all the love they receive, but it might be worth taking a look at AllTrails to help beat the crowds.