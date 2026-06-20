Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Artificial Lake Oasis For Refreshing Waters, Mountains, And Fewer Crowds

Mammoth Pool Reservoir was formed in 1960 with the construction of the dam, which is now operated by the Southern California Edison Company. It is fed by the San Joaquin River, which has its headwaters high in the Eastern Sierra. It flows into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, which is home to towns such as Isleton, which boasts historic districts and 19th-century charm.

The lake's source keeps the water clean and cold, making swimming a refreshing (and shocking) experience, especially in Central California's punishing summer heat. You can jump in at any of the flat spots on the shore, but know that this remote lake has no lifeguards and emergency services are far away, so do so at your own risk. The lake is also open to both motorized and non-motorized watercraft, which can be put in at the public boat launch, free of charge. In addition, the reservoir is a great place to cast a line, with populations of rainbow, brown, and brook trout.

Perhaps the best thing about Mammoth Pool Reservoir is the fact that it flies under the radar. Unlike Lake Tahoe — which is plagued by crowds, traffic, and $450 fines for illegal parking — you're unlikely to be battling hordes of humans there. One reviewer on Google Maps put it this way: "This man-made lake is closed for half the year and the long drive from the city deters many from coming ..." This visitor backed him up, writing, "There aren't a ton of people that frequent it so if you can get your boat out there you'll pretty much have [it all to] yourself."