California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Boast A Tourist Town That Mixes Award-Winning Brews With Outdoor Thrills
The stunning — and stunningly massive — Sierra Nevada mountain range extends over almost 25% of California. It's known for its famous national parks, including Yosemite, the site of the iconic Half Dome and one of the world's most legendary natural wonders. Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park are also located within the mountain range; though the two are separate parks, they are located right next to one another. The best way to explore all the mountain range has to offer, though, is by visiting one of the charming towns situated within it: With its access to both thrilling outdoor activities and award-winning craft beer, Kernville, California is a great option.
It takes about three hours by car from Los Angeles International Airport to get to town, or you can fly into the smaller Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California, for a little over an hour drive to Kernville. While the tourist town isn't too close to the national parks — about four hours south of Yosemite and roughly three from Sequoia and Kings Canyon — it still has plenty of outdoor exploration to offer since it's located right near the southern end of the Sequoia National Forest. This prime location sets up Kernville as an outdoor enthusiast's paradise; with lodges and campgrounds in town, you can stay right in the heart of it all. The mountain terrain mixed with mighty rivers makes a perfect landscape for thrilling open-air adventures. No matter your skill set or level, you can find an activity that both excites you and meets you where you are.
Hiking, biking, climbing, and more outdoor activities in Kernville
Scenic hiking and biking trails with forest and river views can be found all throughout the Kern River Valley — some for beginners, others with steep drops for experts. Mountain climbing is also popular in the area, with multiple locations to choose from such as massive granite spires dubbed the Needles to an area called the Slabs that has been welcoming climbers to Dome Rock and beyond since the '70s.
While Kern River is one of the world's most dangerous rivers, there are a few whitewater rafting options available if you'd rather be on the water than looking at it from atop a mountain. Heading out on the Upper Kern River offers rapid levels anywhere from Class II to Class V (on a classification scale ranking Class I as the easiest and Class VI as the most difficult). The Lower Kern, meanwhile, features more consistent rapids at the Class III and Class IV levels. The most challenging of all is the Forks, where the North and South Forks of the Kern River meet; this adventure means difficult Class V rapids for most of the trip. Fishing is also a big activity: Rainbow trout and big brown trout can be found throughout the Kern River while Lake Isabella is home to trout, catfish, bluegill, bass, and crappie. For those with a competitive spirit, an annual fishing derby is held at Lake Isabella each year where participants compete for prizes based on the size and type of fish they nab over a specific time period.
Where to grab a brew with a view in Kernville
Following exhausting days of conquering Kernville's adventurous landscape, you deserve an ice cold beer. Lucky for you, this town isn't only known for its outdoor thrills, but also its award-winning brews. While the famous Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is located in Chico, another charming town in the California mountain range, Kernville also has its own popular brewery in Kern River Brewing Company. Established in 2005, the brewpub produces a long list of beers, many of which feature Kernville-inspired names: The Kern Lite Lager, the Isabella Blond Ale (as in Lake Isabella), the Class V Stout, and the Side Hike Imperial Red are some of the options on tap. Make sure that last one is on your to-try list since it won the silver medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup.
As a brewpub, there's no need to worry about going hungry here with not just one restaurant on the premises, but two. The Original Pub and the Backyard Pub situated about 100 feet behind the former have different menus but both serve the same craft beers and share the same address. Like a little entertainment in the mix? Kern River Brewing Company hosts music performances every Friday night to give customers the perfect soundtrack to their brewpub experience. After enjoying your time there, take a piece of it home by grabbing some merch; from shirts and hoodies to socks, hats, pint glasses, and more, there's sure to be an item that catches your eye.