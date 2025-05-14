California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Boast A Tourist Town That Mixes Award-Winning Brews With Outdoor Thrills

The stunning — and stunningly massive — Sierra Nevada mountain range extends over almost 25% of California. It's known for its famous national parks, including Yosemite, the site of the iconic Half Dome and one of the world's most legendary natural wonders. Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park are also located within the mountain range; though the two are separate parks, they are located right next to one another. The best way to explore all the mountain range has to offer, though, is by visiting one of the charming towns situated within it: With its access to both thrilling outdoor activities and award-winning craft beer, Kernville, California is a great option.

It takes about three hours by car from Los Angeles International Airport to get to town, or you can fly into the smaller Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California, for a little over an hour drive to Kernville. While the tourist town isn't too close to the national parks — about four hours south of Yosemite and roughly three from Sequoia and Kings Canyon — it still has plenty of outdoor exploration to offer since it's located right near the southern end of the Sequoia National Forest. This prime location sets up Kernville as an outdoor enthusiast's paradise; with lodges and campgrounds in town, you can stay right in the heart of it all. The mountain terrain mixed with mighty rivers makes a perfect landscape for thrilling open-air adventures. No matter your skill set or level, you can find an activity that both excites you and meets you where you are.