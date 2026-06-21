Rick Steves Says This Breathtaking Attraction In France Was Once 'Europe's Cultural Heartbeat'

France is the most visited country in the world, drawing over 100 million tourists each year. While Paris is the country's bastion of art and culture today, about 18 miles west lies the Palace of Versailles, which was once "Europe's cultural heartbeat," according to travel expert Rick Steves. First built in 1623 as a hunting lodge, the palace was expanded into a Baroque architectural marvel in the mid-17th century by King Louis XIV. By the early 18th century, this royal landmark was the ultimate symbol of France's power, beauty, and grandeur, brimming with fine art, elaborate music performances, decadent balls, and acres of landscaped gardens. As Rick Steves says, "all Europe continued to revolve around Versailles," and what happened at the court of Versailles set the standard for the rest of the continent.

While the palace saw the rule of three kings, Versailles is often linked with the palace's last residents, Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, whose expensive lifestyle was one of the many triggers of the French Revolution in 1789. Though the Revolution effectively put an end to the court at Versailles, the palace has endured as one of Europe's most important landmarks. Renowned for its opulence and its significance in world history, the Palace and Park of Versailles was certified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. Today, Versailles continues to draw millions of visitors each year to explore its highlights, from the breathtaking Hall of Mirrors to the magnificent gardens.

The Palace of Versailles is open year-round from Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., but Rick Steves says to avoid visiting on certain days of the week. The palace is about a 90-minute drive from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) or an up to an hour train ride from central Paris.