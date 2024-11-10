Imagine spending the night within the walls of the legendary Palace of Versailles, where history's most opulent stories unfolded. Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle, is more than just a 5-star hotel — it's a journey back to 18th-century France, offering an immersive experience unlike any other. Here, guests can indulge in the splendor of royal life with the palace's lavish decor, private tours, and direct access to the breathtaking gardens, making every stay a blend of history and elegance — all with the benefit of not having to worry about avoiding crowds or picking the best days to visit Versailles.

Advertisement

The Palace of Versailles was established in the 17th century under Louis XIV. The Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle, occupies three historic buildings on the renowned estate, best known as the home of King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette until the French Revolution overtook them in 1789. Just 19 miles outside Paris, visitors can still enjoy the region's other attractions with ease. Anyone planning to stop in Paris should also consider the best times to visit the Eiffel Tower to avoid crowds.

Airelles Château de Versailles dates back to 1681, crafted by Jules Hardouin-Mansart, King Louis XIV's favored architect who also brought the iconic Hall of Mirrors to life. In 2021, after an extensive restoration, Le Grand Contrôle reopened, blending historical grandeur with luxurious modern comforts. This careful renovation has preserved the château's regal splendor, offering guests an authentic experience of the palace's historical essence and elegance.

Advertisement