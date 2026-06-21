Between Chicago And Louisville Is A Once-Thriving Quarry That's Now A Scenic Park With Miles Of Hiking Trails

Featuring a calm pool of water framed by white cliffs and forests crisscrossed with hiking trails, DePauw Nature Park is a scenic Indiana getaway. But the landscape didn't always look this way. Its limestone formations date back more than 350 million years, and the area served as a quarry during the 20th century before DePauw University transformed it into a park.

The park covers over 500 acres just outside of downtown Greencastle, Indiana. Greencastle is just over three hours south of Chicago, and nearly two and a half hours north of Louisville. It is open daily, and access is free.

Students, locals, and visitors can enjoy the verdant views while walking a network of trails that total more than 8 miles. It's a popular birding spot with 190 species, including wood thrush, blue grosbeaks, and 10 species of warblers. With over 30 different species of trees, including American beech, ironwood, and sugar maple, and wildlife like deer and turtles, the varied landscape is well-reviewed for its scenery and peaceful trails.