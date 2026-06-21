Between Chicago And Louisville Is A Once-Thriving Quarry That's Now A Scenic Park With Miles Of Hiking Trails
Featuring a calm pool of water framed by white cliffs and forests crisscrossed with hiking trails, DePauw Nature Park is a scenic Indiana getaway. But the landscape didn't always look this way. Its limestone formations date back more than 350 million years, and the area served as a quarry during the 20th century before DePauw University transformed it into a park.
The park covers over 500 acres just outside of downtown Greencastle, Indiana. Greencastle is just over three hours south of Chicago, and nearly two and a half hours north of Louisville. It is open daily, and access is free.
Students, locals, and visitors can enjoy the verdant views while walking a network of trails that total more than 8 miles. It's a popular birding spot with 190 species, including wood thrush, blue grosbeaks, and 10 species of warblers. With over 30 different species of trees, including American beech, ironwood, and sugar maple, and wildlife like deer and turtles, the varied landscape is well-reviewed for its scenery and peaceful trails.
The journey from active quarry to scenic park
The site operated as a limestone quarry for much of the 20th century under the ownership of Hanson Aggregates. After quarry operations ceased in 1977, the property remained largely unused for more than two decades. In the early 2000s, portions of the land were donated and leased for the creation of a public nature park by DePauw University, which officially opened in 2004.
The park is also home to several university facilities, including the Manning Environmental Field Station, which supports environmental research; the Prindle Institute for Ethics, dedicated to the study of ethical issues and their modern impacts; and the Rolland Welcome and Activities Center, an educational hub focused on the park's natural features.
Today, the park combines outdoor recreation with educational facilities tied to the university, including environmental and ethics-focused programs in the artsy college town of Greencastle. Beyond this, the park offers opportunities to spot wildlife, observe a variety of native trees and plants, and view fossils preserved in the quarry's limestone formations.
Trails for scenic views, physical fitness, and geology
The beautiful trails of DePauw Nature Park have a diversity of uses. The university's track and cross-country teams use them, and they also host 5K races. They are open all year and allow leashed dogs. Several of these trails are rated easy on AllTrails and range from 2.2 to 4.6 miles in length. The park asks that visitors keep to the trails, leave rocks and creatures in place, and refrain from swimming or fishing in the pond.
The Rim Trail is the longest and is suitable for biking and hiking, as well as birding, and is usually uncrowded. It takes less than an hour to traverse. The Creekside Trail is another popular choice and is used for cross-country skiing in the winter. Completing this one takes about an hour. The Quarry Trail will bring you to the bottom of the quarry, where you can view ancient marine fossils.
While the park does a great job of bringing the local community together, you can also view a nearby Indiana public art project composed of various murals painted by local artists in Greencastle and surrounding towns. Eagle Creek Park, a breathtaking nature park near downtown Indianapolis, has similar scenery, trails, and educational facilities to DePauw.