Indiana's Artsy City An Hour From Indy Is A College-Town Charmer With Local Shops, Trails, And Tasty Eats
When looking for a versatile and well-rounded place to visit, don't make the mistake of focusing only on the mega-popular states. Indiana, for example, is an underrated gem for many. Not only is it the U.S. state where your social security dollar goes furthest in retirement, but it's also home to vibrant communities like Greencastle, an artsy college town with incredible shops, eateries, and trails. The bustling campus of DePauw University gives it a youthful feel, while the local parks and outdoor attractions are enough to fill any nature lover's itinerary. Plus, Greencastle's public art project provides community awareness with a unique canvas, infusing the small city with color and beauty.
Located less than an hour away from Indianapolis, the town is easy to reach by car, allowing you to switch between quiet charm and big-city amenities with ease. However, if you're visiting from out of state, you can always fly to Indianapolis International Airport, located roughly 38 miles from Greencastle. Public transportation in the area is limited, so the best way to get around is by hiring a private shuttle, taking a taxi, or renting your own vehicle. As a college community, Greencastle is pretty walkable, so renting a car isn't a necessity if you plan to stay within city limits. With that being said, if you want to explore the surrounding nature or go on day trips, driving provides much-needed flexibility. Car rentals at the airport typically cost between $30 and $40 per day.
Greencastle's college town charm, shops, and eats
As we've mentioned, the heart of Greencastle is DePauw University. Its campus buzzes all throughout the academic year, and it's located just a short, seven-minute walk away from the town's revitalized Main Street. Guided tours of the university are usually reserved for prospective students, but anyone can enter the campus grounds to enjoy the lively atmosphere and the stunning DePauw Nature Park — more on that below.
Main Street is a charming hub of local businesses, and one of the shops worth visiting is Conspire: Contemporary Craft. Selling handmade goods made of recycled or zero-waste materials, the shop has everything from soaps and tea to jewelry and art pieces, and all of the items are locally-made. "This is a wonderful, diverse shop," reads one review on Google. "We loved it and will definitely go back." Another shop worth supporting is Britt's Blooming Boutique, which sells clothing and accessories for women of all sizes. Main Street regularly hosts community events, and the historic brick storefronts are decorated seasonally, adding to the area's charm.
For a tasty meal, head to Almost Home Restaurant and Bar right around the corner. The place serves classic American comfort food, with some of the most popular menu items being the chicken salad, breaded tenderloin sandwich, rosemary fries, meatloaf, and ribeye. By many accounts, the desserts are exceptional, so don't forget to end your meal with something sweet. "I honestly can't say enough good things," one past customer wrote on Google. For more shopping and dining, make the one-hour drive to Greenwood, a thriving Indy suburb that blends local cafes and diners with a nearby shopping hub.
Trails, parks, and outdoor attractions in Greencastle
Beyond its walkable Main Street, Greencastle has plenty of trails and parks for you to get in touch with your outdoorsy side. The aforementioned DePauw Nature Park is an expansive, 520-acre trail network where you can hike, bike, and run while taking in the flora and fauna. There's over 8 miles of scenic trails to explore, ranging from easy to moderate. The Creekside, Rim, and Quarry Trails, in particular, are some of the most popular. Cycling is not permitted on the Rim, and swimming and fishing is prohibited in the Quarry. However, the unique wetland setting and dramatic cliffs will not disappoint. DePauw Nature Park is well-maintained and is considered one of the best nature parks in the state, according to AllTrails.
A 15-minute drive southwest of here is the Fern Cliff Nature Preserve. A National Natural Landmark, this is another place where you can hike, birdwatch, and explore all the local tree species, including beech, oak, ash, and wild cherry. Even if you're just here for the views, you'll get to see a great mix of cliffs, caves, and an abandoned sandstone quarry. The preserve is open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and dogs are welcome. Sunrise hikes are especially scenic, so try to arrive early if you can. And because most of the trails are relatively easy, kids will have a good time here, too.
For more family-friendly outdoor activities, make the 40 minute drive to Mooresville. Not only is it home to an under-the-radar orchard with immaculate cider and pumpkin picking, but it's also the place where you can see Gravity Hill, a bizarre stretch of road in Indiana where objects defy gravity and appear to roll uphill.