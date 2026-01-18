Indiana's Artsy City An Hour From Indy Is A College-Town Charmer With Local Shops, Trails, And Tasty Eats

When looking for a versatile and well-rounded place to visit, don't make the mistake of focusing only on the mega-popular states. Indiana, for example, is an underrated gem for many. Not only is it the U.S. state where your social security dollar goes furthest in retirement, but it's also home to vibrant communities like Greencastle, an artsy college town with incredible shops, eateries, and trails. The bustling campus of DePauw University gives it a youthful feel, while the local parks and outdoor attractions are enough to fill any nature lover's itinerary. Plus, Greencastle's public art project provides community awareness with a unique canvas, infusing the small city with color and beauty.

Located less than an hour away from Indianapolis, the town is easy to reach by car, allowing you to switch between quiet charm and big-city amenities with ease. However, if you're visiting from out of state, you can always fly to Indianapolis International Airport, located roughly 38 miles from Greencastle. Public transportation in the area is limited, so the best way to get around is by hiring a private shuttle, taking a taxi, or renting your own vehicle. As a college community, Greencastle is pretty walkable, so renting a car isn't a necessity if you plan to stay within city limits. With that being said, if you want to explore the surrounding nature or go on day trips, driving provides much-needed flexibility. Car rentals at the airport typically cost between $30 and $40 per day.