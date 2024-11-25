A Public Art Project In Indiana Provides Community Awareness With A Unique Canvas

In a rural Indiana college town 45 miles west of Indianapolis, four former grain silos shadow the intersection of Veterans Highway and Route 231 at 700 Broadway Street. Each one is painted with a colorful design illustrating a part of the community: an eagle among red flowers, cows and horses grazing in rows of corn, a violin and trumpet exploding with florals, and a 12-point buck standing proudly in a field. While a midwest city in Ohio takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in America, the Putnam County Mural Project's inaugural 2019 silo murals boast the title of Indiana's largest mural.

An initiative born in the 10,000-resident town of Greencastle, the volunteers on the PCMP team solicited community input at local primary and secondary schools, farmers markets, and libraries. They asked residents to make suggestions about what they want to see and called on artists to submit proposals. After several community votes on color, theme, and design, a Belarusian mural artist known as Key Detail (real name Andrei Krautsou) was selected to lead the mural painting after one of his designs was selected by Greencastle's residents.

"While murals don't solve our most critical problems, we believe they help instill pride in parts of who we are as a community that are beautiful and good," the Putnam County Mural Project stated. "We hope they inspire us to continue to dream big and in full-color, while motivating each of us to do something that enriches the community."

