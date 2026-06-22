Forget Florida, Retire To Texas' Peaceful Waco Suburb With Lake Views, Trails, And A Botanical Garden
It's no secret that Florida is the place to be when it comes to living out your golden years. With all that sunshine, sandy stretches of shoreline, and a slew of other outdoor adventures at hand year-round, it's really not that hard to see why. But Florida isn't the only scenic state in the South that checks all the boxes for nature-loving retirees. Many parts of Texas do, too, including the lovely little city of Woodway.
This Waco suburb is about as tranquil as it gets, bordered by a beautiful lake, with trail-lined parks and a botanical garden right in town. The locals are also mighty friendly, adding to the peaceful, small-town feel. Home to just shy of 10,000 residents, per a 2025 U.S. Census estimate, Woodway is far less crowded and much quieter than some of the larger surrounding cities. Needless to say, the McLennan County community is no stranger to ranking on lists of the best places to retire in the Lone Star State, landing on "Top 10" roundups from SmartAsset and The Currency.
Woodway is conveniently located between U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 6, roughly a 10-minute drive from downtown Waco and only about 20 minutes away from the Waco Regional Airport. Whether you're thinking of making the move or simply planning a visit, the city is a great jumping-off point for exploring the wilds of Central Texas.
Lakefront hikes, nature viewing, and camping along the shore
Woodway sits just below Lake Waco, which stretches for about 8,000 surface acres across the west side of its namesake city, an artsy, historic gem dubbed the "Heart of Texas". The lake was originally built in 1930 by damming up the lower Bosque River. However, a new dam was constructed along the waterway in the mid-1960s to increase water storage and reduce the likelihood of flooding. Today, the reservoir is an absolute haven for water recreation, and you'll find a slew of ramps around the shoreline if you want to do some boating.
Take in the stunning lake views as you lounge on Woodway Beach or stroll through Woodway Park. The 177-acre recreation area hugs the Waco suburb to the north and features more than 5 miles of hiking and biking trails. Enjoy a short walk along the water via the aptly named Lakeside Trail. The pathway loops around the disc golf course and playground for almost a mile on the north side of the park, which is blanketed by blooms of bluebonnets in season.
Keep your eyes peeled for all kinds of wild critters when trudging through the lush, wooded terrain. According to eBird, more than 200 species of birds have been spotted in Woodway Park and the waters beyond, from crested caracaras and greater roadrunners to American golden-plovers and Franklin's gulls. Sleep right along the shore next door at Midway Park, which rivals any of the best lake camping spots in Texas. The campground has 37 sites, most of which are equipped with water and electric hookups, as well as several tent-only spaces. There are also shower facilities, a playground area, and a boat ramp on-site.
See cacti, roses, live oaks, and other greenery on display
You can find more scenic trails at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, which is located on the north side of Woodway, near Woodway Park. If you've already roamed your way through some of the best botanical gardens in America, you'll definitely want to add this place to your botany bucket list. The arboretum is the No. 1 thing to do in Woodway, according to Tripadvisor. Affectionately referred to as the "Jewel of Woodway" on its website, the botanical oasis boasts 16 acres of colorful plant sanctuaries, including a plot of herbs, a rose garden, and an award-winning cactus display.
See monarchs flittering through flowering milkweeds in the butterfly garden, or enjoy a peaceful stroll through the meditation grove, which is full of live oak, pecan, and Mexican maple trees. Traipse along the Todd Willis Nature Trail, which meanders through some of the garden spaces and the surrounding thickets of woodlands to a wooden gazebo overlooking a little creek. If you have little ones in tow, there's also a dedicated children's area that has various lawn games, a merry-go-round, and even a splash pad, which is open seasonally from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.