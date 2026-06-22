Forget Florida, Retire To Texas' Peaceful Waco Suburb With Lake Views, Trails, And A Botanical Garden

It's no secret that Florida is the place to be when it comes to living out your golden years. With all that sunshine, sandy stretches of shoreline, and a slew of other outdoor adventures at hand year-round, it's really not that hard to see why. But Florida isn't the only scenic state in the South that checks all the boxes for nature-loving retirees. Many parts of Texas do, too, including the lovely little city of Woodway.

This Waco suburb is about as tranquil as it gets, bordered by a beautiful lake, with trail-lined parks and a botanical garden right in town. The locals are also mighty friendly, adding to the peaceful, small-town feel. Home to just shy of 10,000 residents, per a 2025 U.S. Census estimate, Woodway is far less crowded and much quieter than some of the larger surrounding cities. Needless to say, the McLennan County community is no stranger to ranking on lists of the best places to retire in the Lone Star State, landing on "Top 10" roundups from SmartAsset and The Currency.

Woodway is conveniently located between U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 6, roughly a 10-minute drive from downtown Waco and only about 20 minutes away from the Waco Regional Airport. Whether you're thinking of making the move or simply planning a visit, the city is a great jumping-off point for exploring the wilds of Central Texas.