Situated Between Dallas And Austin Is An Artsy, Historic Gem Often Called The 'Heart Of Texas'

Forget Fort Worth, Dallas, and Austin, a known vacation spot for film lovers. There's another destination in Texas that's a must-visit: Waco. Founded in 1849, it's located less than two hours from all three cities and is conveniently between Dallas and Austin. Due to its proximity to the Lone Star State's major metropolises, it's referred to as the "Heart of Texas." Waco is situated on the Brazos River, and notably is home to Baylor University. However, it's more than just a college town. Waco is a lively city with a flourishing art scene and has much for visitors to explore.

Throughout the city, there are countless spectacular Instagram-worthy public art murals on display. Uniquely, there's a sculpture zoo of animals found at the Waco Riverwalk. Make sure to take a leisurely stroll and enjoy the sight of these awe-inspiring creatures and the Brazos River. In addition, you can walk the Waco Suspension Bridge, a historic landmark built in the 1800s. Furthermore, art lovers should not miss out on Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art, which offers free admission and exhibits works created by renowned artists.

If you're a history enthusiast, Waco has you covered. The city features the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. The institution has relics and more on view, covering all that you need to know about the famed law enforcement group. In 2024, it received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. "There is so much to see, that it might seem overwhelming, but go slow, read as much as you can, and peruse the exhibits as a true part of Texas and its history," advised a Tripadvisor reviewer. In short, Waco has everything visitors would want in a Texas trip.

