Situated Between Dallas And Austin Is An Artsy, Historic Gem Often Called The 'Heart Of Texas'
Forget Fort Worth, Dallas, and Austin, a known vacation spot for film lovers. There's another destination in Texas that's a must-visit: Waco. Founded in 1849, it's located less than two hours from all three cities and is conveniently between Dallas and Austin. Due to its proximity to the Lone Star State's major metropolises, it's referred to as the "Heart of Texas." Waco is situated on the Brazos River, and notably is home to Baylor University. However, it's more than just a college town. Waco is a lively city with a flourishing art scene and has much for visitors to explore.
Throughout the city, there are countless spectacular Instagram-worthy public art murals on display. Uniquely, there's a sculpture zoo of animals found at the Waco Riverwalk. Make sure to take a leisurely stroll and enjoy the sight of these awe-inspiring creatures and the Brazos River. In addition, you can walk the Waco Suspension Bridge, a historic landmark built in the 1800s. Furthermore, art lovers should not miss out on Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art, which offers free admission and exhibits works created by renowned artists.
If you're a history enthusiast, Waco has you covered. The city features the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. The institution has relics and more on view, covering all that you need to know about the famed law enforcement group. In 2024, it received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. "There is so much to see, that it might seem overwhelming, but go slow, read as much as you can, and peruse the exhibits as a true part of Texas and its history," advised a Tripadvisor reviewer. In short, Waco has everything visitors would want in a Texas trip.
More must-dos in Waco, Texas
Waco might not be one of Texas' largest cities, but that doesn't mean it lacks adventure. If you're looking to view more locally made art, head to Art Center Waco. Another Waco highlight is the Dr Pepper Museum. The beloved soda was actually invented in Waco in 1885. Along with displaying various historical items, the Dr Pepper Museum offers a make-a-soda experience and other activities kids will love for an additional fee. There is also a soda fountain selling ice cream floats with Dr Pepper flavors like cherry vanilla and strawberries & cream. Admission can be purchased onsite and includes a complimentary Dr Pepper.
Like the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument was also honored with a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024. This archaeological site was discovered in 1978 and has the fossils of several mammoths and other animals. Many Tripadvisor reviewers suggest visitors take the guided tour for further historical context and information.
"Fixer Upper" fans" are in for a treat, as they can visit Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market in Waco. The Gaines restored the once-forgotten silos that are integral to the site. It now features several shops where visitors can make all of their HGTV home decor dreams come true. In addition, a tour of the silos and other properties in Waco renovated by the duo, including the 19th century Cottonland Castle, are available and can be booked online.
Food, lodging, and more in Waco, Texas
The Pivovar Hotel in Waco, Texas is worth the trip to this quaint Texas town in itself. Inspired by the owners Czech roots, Pivovar Hotel transports you back to Old World Czech with a modern twist. I want to first start by saying it is so much more than a hotel. Here you will find a brewery, beer garden, restaurant, beer spa, bakery, and 3 floors of hotel rooms. It's like a city wrapped into one. As we entered our room, we noticed the large window overlooked the infamous Magnolia Silos making it the PERFECT place to stay if you are here for the beauty Chip & Joanna have brought to Waco, Texas. While the location couldn't be better and the live music was the perfect way to unwind- nothing beats our room. Each item in the room from the hand crafted mirrors, woodland inspired bathroom, to the old world work desk was carefully picked out and placed just for the room. You won't find "hotel art" here but instead a uniquely curated boutique hotel room that was just as comfortable as it is beautiful. As you can see our room was spacious, there was Netflix available on the TV (which if you've been following my hotel reviews for awhile, know how important this is to me), and comfortable beds that I miss as I lay in my own bed at night. (Seriously Pivovar, I'm going to need the name of the mattress thanks). I will be sharing more later this week on our trip to Waco, Texas, the Achieve Conference, and things to do in the area. But in the meantime, if you are planning a trip to Waco there is nowhere better to stay than the Pivovar Hotel.
Waco's delicious dining options will further enhance your time in this Texas city. Top rated on Tripadvisor is Cafe Homestead. Priding itself on its high-quality ingredients, the establishment serves Southwestern and Southern fare for lunch and dinner. One reviewer wrote, "Everything — and I mean everything — was excellent. From the peach tea to the cobbler with ice cream, this restaurant delivers. Everything I have tried on this menu left me craving more." For BBQ, head to Vitek's Market, offering plates and sandwiches with meats like brisket, smoked turkey, and pulled pork. Magnolia Table, also owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is the perfect spot for breakfast and brunch in Waco.
In addition to great food, Waco has unique accommodations options. A stone's throw away from Magnolia Market is Pivovar. The hotel has traditional-style rooms with a modern undertone (seen above). More impressively, Pivovar is also a brewery specializing in Czech beer. In fact, it offers beer spa treatments known for their mental and physical benefits. There is also an onsite eatery serving European-inspired dishes. Moreover, there are plenty of standout listings on Airbnb, including this bucolic cabin and this contemporary shipping container home.
If you're planning a trip to Waco, you can fly into Waco Regional Airport (ACT). However, keep in mind that unless flying direct from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, travelers will have a layover at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), considered one of the best airports in the country for food. If you enjoyed this story, check out the iconic city in Texas that has the highest amount of free things to do in America.