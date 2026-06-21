Forget The Caribbean's Crowded Hotspots, Visit Puerto Rico's Underrated Beach With Refreshing Waters

Take a wild guess which sun-kissed region was named the world's top beach destination. It's the Caribbean, which is good news for the islands' tourism industries, but perhaps not for travelers looking for a slice of paradise without so many crowds. Luckily, there's plenty to discover beyond hotspots like Punta Cana and Cancún. Those in search of a peaceful beach escape might consider a visit to Flamenco Beach, an underrated getaway in Puerto Rico.

Flamenco is located on Culebra, an island that's home to some of the Caribbean's prettiest, no-crowd beaches. Once a pirate's hideout, and then a bombing range for the U.S. Navy, Culebra isn't far from the main island — it is about a 40-minute ferry ride from Ceiba or a 30-minute flight from San Juan. Culebra feels like another world. There are no large resorts or nightclubs, just quiet coastal lodgings, seafood restaurants, and beautiful white-sand beaches, like Flamenco Beach.

Curving around the calm, shallow waters of the Caribbean Sea, this horseshoe-shaped beach is about a mile and a half long. Since there are no large hotels or restaurants in the vicinity, Flamenco Beach stays relatively quiet, though it can get busier on weekends. Local vendors rent out chairs and umbrellas along the beach, and others sell Puerto Rican food and cold drinks. There's a $2 per person entrance fee that provides access to restrooms and showers, so it's easy to enjoy a day of sand, sun, and sea on Flamenco Beach without a lot of preparation.