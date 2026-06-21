Forget The Caribbean's Crowded Hotspots, Visit Puerto Rico's Underrated Beach With Refreshing Waters
Take a wild guess which sun-kissed region was named the world's top beach destination. It's the Caribbean, which is good news for the islands' tourism industries, but perhaps not for travelers looking for a slice of paradise without so many crowds. Luckily, there's plenty to discover beyond hotspots like Punta Cana and Cancún. Those in search of a peaceful beach escape might consider a visit to Flamenco Beach, an underrated getaway in Puerto Rico.
Flamenco is located on Culebra, an island that's home to some of the Caribbean's prettiest, no-crowd beaches. Once a pirate's hideout, and then a bombing range for the U.S. Navy, Culebra isn't far from the main island — it is about a 40-minute ferry ride from Ceiba or a 30-minute flight from San Juan. Culebra feels like another world. There are no large resorts or nightclubs, just quiet coastal lodgings, seafood restaurants, and beautiful white-sand beaches, like Flamenco Beach.
Curving around the calm, shallow waters of the Caribbean Sea, this horseshoe-shaped beach is about a mile and a half long. Since there are no large hotels or restaurants in the vicinity, Flamenco Beach stays relatively quiet, though it can get busier on weekends. Local vendors rent out chairs and umbrellas along the beach, and others sell Puerto Rican food and cold drinks. There's a $2 per person entrance fee that provides access to restrooms and showers, so it's easy to enjoy a day of sand, sun, and sea on Flamenco Beach without a lot of preparation.
Swim and snorkel on Culebra's Flamenco Beach
San Juan's popular public beaches, like Carolina Beach (or Balneario de Carolina), have their own appeal. But the relaxed atmosphere and under-the-radar status of Flamenco Beach are part of what makes it so special. "Gorgeous beach," wrote one traveler on Google Reviews. "Turquoise blue, white sand beach with no crowd." Another one called it one of "the best beaches on the island and the world," and added the reasons, "Clear turquoise waters [...] The beach is clean and well maintained. Old military tanks are on the left end of the strand," she wrote, referring to an old army tanker that sits on the beach, a relic of the days when the U.S. Navy occupied the area, perfect for history buffs on vacation.
Wade into the refreshing aquamarine water, which is usually waveless, to cool off or enjoy a quiet swim. The water stays shallow for a good distance, past beachgoers say. "There is minimal current and fairly low surf towards the edges of the bay, which made it great for relaxed swimming," commented one. The turquoise waters off Flamenco Beach are also ideal for a snorkeling adventure. Visitors report seeing sea turtles and colorful fish while exploring the reef and rocks offshore, and one mentioned that you can buy or rent equipment from nearby vendors if you didn't bring a snorkel mask.
Camping near the beach is available at a government-run campground (sites from $30 per night), or you could stay in the town of Culebra, about a five-minute taxi ride away, at a locally run lodging like the two-star Rosa's Place Guesthouse. If you're arriving at Culebra's ferry terminal, you can get a ride straight to Flamenco Beach; just remember to bring cash to pay local vendors. Love Flamenco Beach? Island-hop over to Playa Tortuga, a remote gem with powdery sand and sea turtle sightings on the smaller island of Culebrita.