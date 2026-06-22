Forget Thailand, This Asian Escape Is A Stunning Island Getaway With Gorgeous Beaches And Jungles

When it comes to planning a Southeast Asia beach getaway, the tourist-friendly Thailand has long been the most popular option, as it boasts some incredible islands like the renowned Phuket or Koh Samui. However, travelers are starting to pay more attention to the smaller but just as stunning nation of Malaysia. In 2025, Malaysia even dethroned Thailand as the most visited nation in Southeast Asia. Like Thailand, Malaysia offers its own islands that are just as breathtaking and significantly less crowded. Situated just off Peninsular Malaysia's northeastern coast in the South China Sea are the stunning Perhentian Islands, where an awe-inspiring escape awaits.

The Perhentians are a pair of islands with their own distinct personalities, with Perhentian Besar in the east and Perhentian Kecil in the west. Besar is the larger of the two and offers a quiet, laid-back atmosphere, better suited for couples or families looking to relax. Kecil is the livelier option, with beach bars and evening fire shows that tend to attract a younger crowd. Still, a trip to the Perhentians would not be complete without visiting both islands, and there is a convenient water taxi that can quickly carry guests between them.

The Perhentian Islands do not have paved roads, nor do they have an airport, banks, or even an ATM. The only village is a tiny fishing village found on Kecil, and aside from the resorts and some of the beaches, the infrastructure is incredibly limited. This means that the islands allow nature to dominate the landscapes, with lush forests and pristine beaches everywhere you look, making the Perhentians a unique island paradise waiting to be explored.