Forget Thailand, This Asian Escape Is A Stunning Island Getaway With Gorgeous Beaches And Jungles
When it comes to planning a Southeast Asia beach getaway, the tourist-friendly Thailand has long been the most popular option, as it boasts some incredible islands like the renowned Phuket or Koh Samui. However, travelers are starting to pay more attention to the smaller but just as stunning nation of Malaysia. In 2025, Malaysia even dethroned Thailand as the most visited nation in Southeast Asia. Like Thailand, Malaysia offers its own islands that are just as breathtaking and significantly less crowded. Situated just off Peninsular Malaysia's northeastern coast in the South China Sea are the stunning Perhentian Islands, where an awe-inspiring escape awaits.
The Perhentians are a pair of islands with their own distinct personalities, with Perhentian Besar in the east and Perhentian Kecil in the west. Besar is the larger of the two and offers a quiet, laid-back atmosphere, better suited for couples or families looking to relax. Kecil is the livelier option, with beach bars and evening fire shows that tend to attract a younger crowd. Still, a trip to the Perhentians would not be complete without visiting both islands, and there is a convenient water taxi that can quickly carry guests between them.
The Perhentian Islands do not have paved roads, nor do they have an airport, banks, or even an ATM. The only village is a tiny fishing village found on Kecil, and aside from the resorts and some of the beaches, the infrastructure is incredibly limited. This means that the islands allow nature to dominate the landscapes, with lush forests and pristine beaches everywhere you look, making the Perhentians a unique island paradise waiting to be explored.
Explore the Perhentians' breathtaking beaches and lush jungles
Breathtaking beaches and dense jungles are bringing more and more tourists to Malaysia, and these are two things the Perhentians have no shortage of. The colorful corals and abundant sea life make the islands a premier destination for scuba diving, and there are tons of beaches to choose from, each possessing their own charm and character. Both islands also offer plenty of rugged trails to explore the lush jungles where you're sure to spot wildlife such as huge monitor lizards or dusky leaf monkeys.
In Kecil, one of the most popular beaches is Long Beach, which features several restaurants and bars. From here, you'll find a hiking trail that will take you through the jungle to the Windmill Viewpoint, where you'll get breathtaking, panoramic views of the island. From Long Beach, you can also take a short stroll through the jungle to find Coral Bay, another popular shoreline and your best bet for a beach party. For a less crowded option, Mira Beach offers a bit more seclusion from the more touristy areas.
In Besar, Turtle Beach is the crown jewel of the island's beaches, and it can only be accessed by boat. Surrounded by giant boulders, visitors often spot sea turtles using the white sandy shores for nesting. To the west, the clear blue waters of Teluk Pauh make it a great place to swim and snorkel, or just take in the sights of the beautiful beach. The more secluded Teluk Keke beach possesses a campground where guests have the unique option to sleep on the pristine white sand.
When to visit the Perhentians and how to get there
There are several things to consider when planning your trip to the Perhentian Islands. The beach season spans from March to October, and November begins monsoon season, which forces all accommodations to shut down until the end of January. Peak season for visitors starts in April and ends around September, so visitors are recommended to visit during the low seasons in February, March, and early October.
As the Perhentians have no port or airport, actually getting to the islands can involve quite a bit of coordination. The most straightforward starting point is in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's largest city that's easy to navigate. From here, you can catch a one-hour flight from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu. A taxi can take you from the airport to the small town of Kuala Besut in about an hour, which is the only place where you can get a ferry to the islands. From the pier here, you can catch a ferry or a speedboat that will take you to the Perhentians in about 45 minutes.
Note that while on the mainland, it is recommended that visitors grab some cash at an ATM as most daily expenses require it. It's also a good idea to stock up on any essentials before leaving the mainland, as shopping options on the islands can be limited. If exploring the Perhentians gives you a craving for even more island adventure, there are plenty of under-the-radar Malaysian islands that will surely make for another exciting tropical getaway.