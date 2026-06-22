Louisiana's Rapidly-Growing Baton Rouge Suburb Has Tasty Local Bites, Historic Charm, And Friendly Vibes

If you're looking for a fun excursion from Baton Rouge or another worthwhile pushpin on the map to pop into while exploring Louisiana, you won't want to overlook the Baton Rouge suburb of Addis. This welcoming town pairs an interesting past with a growing food scene, all wrapped up with a healthy dose of small-town charm. As poet Cathy Rome Tullier writes in a poem on the town's website, in Addis "your problems will be smaller, your burdens will be few, for friends are made for helping, and that's just what they do." Tullier's words speak to the friendly community atmosphere of Addis, and one resident echoed the sentiment, reflecting on Niche that they "liked how the community came together as a whole in time of need and how we support each other."

With a 14% population increase between 2020 and 2025 (according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates), it's clear that Addis is growing quickly. Located just a 25-minute drive away from Baton Rouge, it is also an easy detour for travelers exploring South Louisiana. To get here from further afield, you'll want to fly into Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, which is only 20 to 25 minutes away by car. You're also under 90 minutes from New Orleans, making a trip to Addis a great add-on if you're visiting the Big Easy.