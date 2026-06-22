Louisiana's Rapidly-Growing Baton Rouge Suburb Has Tasty Local Bites, Historic Charm, And Friendly Vibes
If you're looking for a fun excursion from Baton Rouge or another worthwhile pushpin on the map to pop into while exploring Louisiana, you won't want to overlook the Baton Rouge suburb of Addis. This welcoming town pairs an interesting past with a growing food scene, all wrapped up with a healthy dose of small-town charm. As poet Cathy Rome Tullier writes in a poem on the town's website, in Addis "your problems will be smaller, your burdens will be few, for friends are made for helping, and that's just what they do." Tullier's words speak to the friendly community atmosphere of Addis, and one resident echoed the sentiment, reflecting on Niche that they "liked how the community came together as a whole in time of need and how we support each other."
With a 14% population increase between 2020 and 2025 (according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates), it's clear that Addis is growing quickly. Located just a 25-minute drive away from Baton Rouge, it is also an easy detour for travelers exploring South Louisiana. To get here from further afield, you'll want to fly into Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, which is only 20 to 25 minutes away by car. You're also under 90 minutes from New Orleans, making a trip to Addis a great add-on if you're visiting the Big Easy.
Where to eat in Addis, Louisiana
The Pelican State is known for its food culture, and Louisiana is home to everything from the Catfish Capital of the Universe to small villages serving authentic Cajun food. Addis is no different, with diverse bites on every corner. For an easy and delectable Chinese meal in Addis, head to Happy Wok. Here, you can partake in the lunch buffet and try popular dishes like wonton soup and lo mein, or even combine the two to create a "DIY ramen," as one diner recommends on Yelp. Happy Wok is a place that clearly has a loyal following, with one Google reviewer saying that they have "been going to this place since middle school (I am now 30 years old). The food has ALWAYS been great. The staff are super friendly."
For a hearty meal, look no further than Benoit's Country Meat Block, a local shop selling everything from jerky to boudin, meatloaf to turduckens, and more than 13 different kinds of sausages. This family-owned business has been serving Addis for over four decades and is more than a simple butcher's shop; it also offers meal options if you don't feel like cooking but want to dig into an authentic Cajun-style lunch made with locally sourced meat. The lunch options change daily, with frequent appearances from fried catfish, sausage po'boys, and other regional dishes. Yelp reviewers praise the "high quality of ingredients at good prices," with one customer commenting that "you can tell this place is run with pride." It's an easy place to get a feel for Louisiana's distinct food culture before continuing on to Creole flavors on the Cajun food trail.
What to see and do in Addis
Addis has a rich history that dates back to the late 1800s railroad expansion in Louisiana, when the New Orleans Railroad Company built a line between Texas and New Orleans that passed through what is now Addis. Originally known as Baton Rouge Junction, the train station (and town) was later renamed Addis after John Wesley Addis, a railroad official who was key to this period of growth in the community. Much more than just a residential suburb, the history of Addis is "directly tied to the history of railroads in the parish," as noted by the West Baton Rouge Museum.
So once your belly is full, head out to explore town and take in its historic charm. To learn more about the history of Addis, make your way to the Addis Museum, where you can check out exhibits about the local railroad history, military history, and old photographs and artifacts from the town's days of yore. Built in 1920, the building is part of its charm, and it deservedly finds a place on the National Register of Historic Places. Over the years, it housed numerous essential town establishments, including a post office and a bank, before becoming the town's museum. Managed by the Addis Historical Society, this museum is only open on the third Tuesday of each month, so plan ahead for your visit to avoid disappointment. And while you're in the area, why not take time to explore Baton Rouge, a city with bold flavors and historic streets that is known as Louisiana's "Red Stick."