The 'Catfish Capital Of The Universe' Is A Louisiana Gem With Fresh Seafood And Stunning Cypress Scenery
Louisiana's culinary culture is highly acclaimed, with under-the-radar foodie cities like Thibodaux and plenty of unmissable New Orleans vacation experiences, including eating beignets at the famous Cafe du Monde and perusing the produce stalls at St. Roch Market. Louisiana was the birthplace of Creole and Cajun cuisine, giving us dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, while it's also known for a stew called etouffee, along with andouille and boudin sausages.
Catfish is another staple of the Louisiana diet; so much so, in fact, the word "cat" often refers to the underwater animal rather than the feline variety. Cities and towns across the state serve a wild array of catfish dishes, but the city of Des Allemands, only 30 minutes from New Orleans, arguably towers above them all. Des Allemands — literally "the Germans," after the nationality of its first settlers — has a history dating back to the early 18th century and is now known as the "Catfish Capital of the Universe."
That may sound a tad hyperbolic for a community of around 2,500 people, but it benefits greatly from its watery perch on Bayou Des Allemands. This has made it a hotspot for anglers hunting various types of catfish and other freshwater species like bass, crappie, sunfish, and warmouth. The reason catfish are so abundant here is that they gorge on red worms on the lake bed, meaning some fish reach weights of 60 pounds — an obvious boon for the local seafood restaurants.
Eating catfish in Des Allemands
Prime catfish season in Des Allemands is from May to September, and throughout these months, you can ask for locally caught catfish in most of the city's eateries. Spahr's Seafood in Des Allemands has been one of the best places to eat fish on the Gulf Coast for the last six decades, with a menu that includes shrimp po'boys, crawfish bread, gumbo, and, of course, catfish.
Ormond Manor, a 20-minute drive northeast of Des Allemands, serves delectable entrees like fried catfish dusted with pecan flour and eggplant stuffed with local seafood. Boot T's menu likewise celebrates Louisiana cuisine, with Creole dishes, Cajun burger combos, seafood po'boys, and catfish platters.
The Louisiana Catfish Festival has, unsurprisingly, called Des Allemands its home for the last 50 years and ranks among America's best summer food festivals. Festivalgoers come to indulge in the panoply of dishes on offer: home-cooked catfish and white beans, catfish boulettes, gumbo and jambalaya, and seafood po'boys. Expect live bluegrass tunes, fairground rides, and a ton of cold beer.
Touring the Louisiana swampland
With all the eating you're likely to do here, you might want to give your stomach a rest and explore the outdoors. Thankfully, the area surrounding Des Allemands is wonderfully scenic, with cypress and tupelo trees rising from the green Louisiana swampland and alligators lurking in the waters. You can tour the bayou with Airboat Tours by Arthur, which takes you through corners of the marsh that are inaccessible to most tourists.
Alligators are a common sight in the area from spring through the fall, and the area is also home to hundreds of bird species, including hawks, eagles, and herons. Zam's Swamp Tour is another company that will help you find them. Located on the banks of the Lac des Allemands, guests who have the mettle — or the lack of self-preservation — can actually touch and hold live (albeit small) alligators. You can also watch the prehistoric-looking creatures during feeding time.
All told, Des Allemands is a great detour for travelers in the New Orleans area looking for something a little bit out of the ordinary — flavors, scenery, and all. It's perfect for a day trip out of the big city; just don't be surprised if you find yourself wanting to stay longer.