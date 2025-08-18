The 'Catfish Capital Of The Universe' Is A Louisiana Gem With Fresh Seafood And Stunning Cypress Scenery

Louisiana's culinary culture is highly acclaimed, with under-the-radar foodie cities like Thibodaux and plenty of unmissable New Orleans vacation experiences, including eating beignets at the famous Cafe du Monde and perusing the produce stalls at St. Roch Market. Louisiana was the birthplace of Creole and Cajun cuisine, giving us dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, while it's also known for a stew called etouffee, along with andouille and boudin sausages.

Catfish is another staple of the Louisiana diet; so much so, in fact, the word "cat" often refers to the underwater animal rather than the feline variety. Cities and towns across the state serve a wild array of catfish dishes, but the city of Des Allemands, only 30 minutes from New Orleans, arguably towers above them all. Des Allemands — literally "the Germans," after the nationality of its first settlers — has a history dating back to the early 18th century and is now known as the "Catfish Capital of the Universe."

That may sound a tad hyperbolic for a community of around 2,500 people, but it benefits greatly from its watery perch on Bayou Des Allemands. This has made it a hotspot for anglers hunting various types of catfish and other freshwater species like bass, crappie, sunfish, and warmouth. The reason catfish are so abundant here is that they gorge on red worms on the lake bed, meaning some fish reach weights of 60 pounds — an obvious boon for the local seafood restaurants.