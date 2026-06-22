Japan's Highest Elevation Lake Is A National Park Beauty With Trails, A Volcano, And A Waterfall

One of the beautiful things about traveling in Japan is that even in the most sprawling megacities, natural beauty is never far away. Case in point: You'll find the mountains of Nikko National Park, an area as historically rich as it is scenically breathtaking, within day-tripping distance of Tokyo. And hiding out in this temperate mountain escape from the stultifying midsummer heat is a lake surrounded by forests, flanking a volcano that couldn't more sharply contrast the buzz of nearby Tokyo: Lake Chuzenji, Japan's highest-elevation natural lake.

Lake Chuzenji is a large mountain lake at an altitude of just over 4,000 feet, with hiking trails surrounding its entire 15.5-mile perimeter. This is a boon for hikers, because the lake's surroundings are colorful with foliage in the autumn, lush and green in the summer, and serenely snow-dusted in winter. And with the volcanic peak of Mount Nantai looming in the distance, the miles of trails around the perimeter offer varied views of these spectacular surroundings. Depending on the section of the perimeter trail that you choose to hike, those views might include surprises like a detour to Ryuzu Falls, an impressive waterfall where one of the lake's sources, the Yukawa River, drops over a cliff into the lake.

It's not all leisurely strolls around the lake, though, and hardcore hikers will likely find themselves wanting to take on the volcano. The Mount Nantai hike is a steep, challenging, 5.5-mile round-trip route that begins and ends at Futarasan-jinja, a UNESCO-recognized Shinto shrine, and cuts through a forest that gives way to a bare stretch of volcanic rock near the volcano's summit. While it's not recommended for novice hikers due to the elevation gain and difficulty of the terrain, it's a rewarding challenge for fit travelers with hiking experience.