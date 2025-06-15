What It Means When Your Travel Destination Is Labeled As A UNESCO World Heritage Site

These irreplaceable and vastly unique sites offer insights into the planet and humanity, showing the vast diversity of our broad and varied civilizations. So, how is a site selected for the prestigious title of UNESCO World Heritage? UNESCO has developed a certain set of criteria to determine whether a location will be granted the title, including specifications such as whether a place is an outstanding example of ecological and biological processes or if it bears exceptional testimony to a cultural tradition. Other criteria include monitoring whether a site exhibits an important interchange of human values, is a masterpiece of creative genius, or bears testimony to human history.

An advisory board made up of individuals from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) assess each location, which is initially selected from a list of nominated sites that come from each country. These bodies evaluate each selection before the site is officially inscribed by the World Heritage Committee.

Founded in the aftermath of World War II, part of UNESCO's mission is the belief that peace is built on the intellectual solidarity of humanity. By promoting international collaboration and appreciation through education, science, and communication, it aims to preserve the world's natural and cultural heritage, with the idea being that the traditions of each nation make up the roots of humanity. The World Heritage Convention was formalized in 1972, promoting diversity, freedom of expression, and sustainable development through preservation and education.