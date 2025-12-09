This Asian Metropolis Was Named Best Overall Destination For 2025

Travel media rankings, readers' choice awards, industry showcases — the end of the year always brings intriguing "best of" lists, drumming up excitement for what lies ahead. Entering the fray this year is the TOURISE Awards, a new industry event celebrating destinations shaping the future of travel. Its prize for the Best Overall Destination in 2025 went to Tokyo, a city that also bagged awards for its entertainment and culinary offerings.

Japan's sprawling, neon-dazzled, immensely lovable capital city is hardly a surprising victor. Bar a pandemic-caused downturn between 2020 and 2022, Japan has witnessed inbound tourism figures rising consistently since 2012. This has coincided with Japan's soft power boom and its cultural assets — video games, manga, anime, postmodern novels, traditional arts — finding more global relevance. The government wants to push the number of tourists to 60 million by 2030 in its bid to become a "tourism nation," many of whom will flock to Tokyo, the world's greatest megacity.

Granted, I may be biased. I lived in Tokyo for seven years, and it's been the focal point of my writing life. But there's data to back up the claim. Tokyo has the most Michelin stars of any city — 251 across 194 establishments — spanning an array of cuisines: lighter-than-air tempura, French-inspired haute cuisine, sushi that tastes like a gift from the gods, and home-cooked food delivered with fine-dining finesse. It's the home of Japanese pop culture, and its museums are treasured repositories of ancient and modern Japanese art. It's one of the world's most walkable cities (and one of the safest) with a transport system that's the envy of its peers. It's even considered the world's best destination for a workation. People often say the heart of Japan is in the countryside, but there's no denying Tokyo is what makes it tick.