Florida's 'Car-Free Walking Village' Is An Outdoorsy Resort Near Tampa With A Unique, Giant 'Super Pool'

Since Tampa is Florida's third largest city, travelers seeking a quieter escape ensconced in nature should venture about 25 miles north of downtown. Set amidst a lush inland landscape lies Saddlebrook Resort, a nearly 500-acre destination that resembles the ultimate country club. The resort was first developed in the 1980s and designed as a "car-free walking village" where visitors could easily stroll throughout the entire property. In 2025, Saddlebrook completed a nearly $100 million renovation to refresh its luxurious accommodations and facilities.

Saddlebrook Resort has long been known for its focus on sports and outdoor activities. Golf and tennis enthusiasts come to play at the resort's three 9-hole golf courses or on its one of its 41 tennis and pickleball courts. For those seeking more leisurely pursuits, the property features two swimming pools, including the massive Super Pool,and a pampering spa. Throughout the entire resort weave walking trails, which bypass native flora and fauna, from lush cypress trees to sparkling ponds. While guests here are cocooned away from the crowds and bustle of the city, all of Tampa's treasures, from theme parks to museums, are just a short drive away.

Saddlebrook is also relatively easy to get to, sitting just a 40-minute drive from Tampa International Airport. Saddlebrook Resort is open year-round, but the best time to visit is between November and April, when temperatures hover between 71 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain.