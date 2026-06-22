Florida's 'Car-Free Walking Village' Is An Outdoorsy Resort Near Tampa With A Unique, Giant 'Super Pool'
Since Tampa is Florida's third largest city, travelers seeking a quieter escape ensconced in nature should venture about 25 miles north of downtown. Set amidst a lush inland landscape lies Saddlebrook Resort, a nearly 500-acre destination that resembles the ultimate country club. The resort was first developed in the 1980s and designed as a "car-free walking village" where visitors could easily stroll throughout the entire property. In 2025, Saddlebrook completed a nearly $100 million renovation to refresh its luxurious accommodations and facilities.
Saddlebrook Resort has long been known for its focus on sports and outdoor activities. Golf and tennis enthusiasts come to play at the resort's three 9-hole golf courses or on its one of its 41 tennis and pickleball courts. For those seeking more leisurely pursuits, the property features two swimming pools, including the massive Super Pool,and a pampering spa. Throughout the entire resort weave walking trails, which bypass native flora and fauna, from lush cypress trees to sparkling ponds. While guests here are cocooned away from the crowds and bustle of the city, all of Tampa's treasures, from theme parks to museums, are just a short drive away.
Saddlebrook is also relatively easy to get to, sitting just a 40-minute drive from Tampa International Airport. Saddlebrook Resort is open year-round, but the best time to visit is between November and April, when temperatures hover between 71 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain.
A relaxing stay at the outdoorsy and walkable Saddlebrook Resort
Saddlebrook Resort is nestled north of Tampa in Wesley Chapel, one of Florida's fastest growing suburbs with luxurious charm. Saddlebrook Resort's renovation has enhanced its over 450 rooms and suites, all of which now boast a chic and refreshed aesthetic. "Our lodging was spacious, clean and updated," wrote a Google reviewer. "It's obvious the resort is putting a lot into the renovations and updates." The accommodations are all designed in coastal hues with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame views of the golf courses or the natural landscape. Families and groups should opt for one of the multi-bedroom suites, which offer amenities like spacious living and dining areas, full kitchens, and private outdoor spaces. Saddlebrook's unique, walkable design means guests can easily spend their days strolling between the golf courses, tennis courts, swimming pool, and main clubhouse, which houses the resort's spa and its restaurants, like Rare 1981, which serves steakhouse and seafood specialities, and GOAT Kitchen & Bar, a convivial tavern with hearty American fare.
While there's plenty of activities to keep guests endlessly entertained, the resort's scenic natural landscape also beckons for quieter adventures. The car-free nature of Saddlebrook means it resembles a park, and the tropical terrain shelters bald cypresses fringed with Spanish moss, magnolia trees, and colorful Birds of Paradise. As you meander on the resort's trails and walkways, you may spot resident wildlife, which includes herons, turtles, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and alligators. The resort also offers guided weekly group walks to explore the property's beautiful pockets. For more outdoor adventures nearby, take about a 30-minute drive to Hillsborough River State Park, Tampa's best-kept natural secret with rapids, wildlife, and scenic trails.
Outdoor adventures at Saddlebrook Resort
Saddlebrook has long been famed as a sports destination for golf and tennis.As Wesley Chapel is one of Tampa's 5 best suburbs to live in, some top golfers and tennis players make the move to Saddlebrook permanent. In fact, the on-site Saddlebrook Preparatory School trains elite junior talent in golf and tennis, with many going on to become top professional athletes. Golfers can tee off at one of Saddlebrook's three 9-hole golf courses (Pine, Oak, and Cypress), recently converted from the original duo of 18-hole courses by golf architect Rees Jones. Saddlebrook is also renowned as one of the top tennis resorts in the U.S. thanks to its complex of over 40 courts, featuring Grand Slam surfaces of red clay, hardcourt, and grass court. The resort's senior and junior tennis programs help players of all ages and abilities to master the basics and practice their strokes.
Guests hoping to cool down can beeline to Saddlebrook's revamped "Super Pool," an aquatic wonderland that holds about 500,000 gallons of water. This family-friendly pool offers space for everything from splashing in the shallow end to swimming laps or playing water polo. Surrounding the freeform pool are loungers shaded by umbrellas and private cabanas with generously-sized living spaces for group gatherings. The Palmhaus cafe serves up poolside snacks, such as ceviche and tacos. On weekend afternoons, a DJ spins tunes for a lively pool party at the Super Pool. For those seeking a quieter experience, the adults-only Serenity Pool is a peaceful oasis. Even if you're not an overnight guest of Saddlebrook, the resort grants day passes with access to both the Super Pool and the Serenity Pool. "Can clearly tell they've been putting money back into the resort and it shows," raved a Google reviewer. "Pool is fantastic."